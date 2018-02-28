Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Grant Will Help Women’s Group in Business Recovery

By Leah Gonzales for Women’s Economic Ventures | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) has received grants totaling $175,000 from the Hutton-Parker Foundation and United Way of Santa Barbara County to support disaster recovery efforts for local businesses.

FEMA research indicates more than 40 percent of businesses do not reopen after a disaster. WEV is ready to help local businesses recover from the impacts of the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow.

Grant funds will be used to support three new positions dedicated to disaster recovery, as well as targeted marketing efforts to increase the sales of small businesses, including a formalized buy local campaign.

“We knew local business owners would need more help to sustain their businesses after the disaster than we could provide with our current staff,” said Marsha Bailey, WEV CEO and founder.

“Thanks to generous support from the Hutton-Parker Foundation and Santa Barbara’s United Way, we can bring on additional employees to implement the first, critical stage of our local economic recovery efforts,” she said.

A portion of the awarded funds will be used to hire a full-time rusiness recovery specialist to work one-on-one with business owners, help them assess their current needs, and direct them to the most appropriate resources to re-build their businesses.

WEV also is hiring a full-time director of communications and a part-time program assistant to further support its disaster recovery efforts.

Complete job descriptions and application instructions can be found on WEV’s website, http://www.wevonline.org/jobs/.

Women’s Economic Ventures provides training, consulting and loans to help entrepreneurs start, grow and thrive in business. WEV serves all of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties from offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Santa Maria.

While WEV targets its services toward women, it serves men as well, and provides services in English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and consulting to some 16,000 women and men in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and made $4.7 million in loans, assisting more than 4,400 local businesses.

WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center, and a certified Community Development Financial Institution.

A pioneer in the field, WEV was founded by Marsha Bailey, an advocate for women business owners.

Bailey recently completed her tenures on the National Women’s Business Council and as board president of the national Association of Women’s Business Centers.

To learn more, visit www.wevonline.org.

— Leah Gonzales for Women’s Economic Ventures.

 

