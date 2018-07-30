Monday, July 30 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Grants Kick Off New Sports at Westmont

Names Family Funds go toward swimming, golf programs

Family celebrates Megan Shagren’s graduation in May.
Family celebrates Megan Shagren’s graduation in May.
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | July 30, 2018 | 12:16 p.m.

A philanthropic family from Tacoma, Wash., has given Westmont $575,000 as seed money to launch women’s swimming and men’s and women’s golf beginning in the 2019-20 academic year.

The Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation awarded a $500,000 grant to the swimming program, and the Names Family Foundation has donated $75,000 toward the creation of men’s and women’s golf.

Megan Shagren ’18, the daughter of Mark and Erin (Names) Shagren (a co-trustee of the Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation), graduated from Westmont in May with a degree in liberal studies.

“I’ve been most impressed with the way Westmont cares for its students and with its strong academics,” Erin Shagren said. “The professors are so friendly and have really cared about my daughter, which is important to me as a parent.”

Erin Shagren, executive director of the Names Family Foundation, said this personal attention became evident during Megan Shagren’s sophomore year when she battled a lengthy illness.

“Dr. (David) Hernandez was her advocate, and the professors were understanding,” Erin Shagren said. “Megan met some great friends and found her community.”

Erin Shagren and her sister Monica Names King,established the Tom and Meg Names Family Foundation after their parents passed away in 2016.

“We both agreed that funding the swimming program was a great opportunity and something my parents would be excited about,” Erin said. “My mom had come to Westmont Parent’s Weekend for Megan’s freshman year and really enjoyed seeing the campus.

“The foundation mainly funds things my parents were passionate about. Athletics were a huge part of my family.

“The foundation mainly funds things my parents were passionate about. Athletics were a huge part of my family. We hope the gift to Westmont will attract high quality swimmers and student athletes to the college who would normally not even look at Westmont as an option.”

Swimmers will train at Westmont’s pool and at the Santa Barbara-owned Los Banos Del Mar Pool. Swim meets will be held at regulation pools in the Western Region and possibly Los Banos.

Dave Odell, Westmont athletic director, continues to review coaches for women’s swimming and men’s and women’s golf. Those interested should contact him directly at [email protected]

Those interested in applying to attend Westmont should visit westmont.admissions.edu. Applications for fall 2019 open Aug. 1.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 