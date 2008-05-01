Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Grant-Teufel Prevail in Channel League Showdown

Santa Barbara duo vanquishes San Marcos' Hasegawa-Scott but both finalists move on to CIF tournament.

By Jarrod Bradley | May 1, 2008 | 9:45 p.m.

Andrew Grant and Evan Teufel, Santa Barbara’s undefeated and No. 1 seed doubles duo, battled back after losing their first set Thursday in the Channel League doubles championships at Ventura High. The pair defeated the No. 3 seed, San Marcos’ Kenneth Hasegawa and Zachary Scott, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. While the final two set scores seemed lopsided, the games were close and well played.

With the score 5-4 and Grant serving for the first set, the Royals broke on a blistering forehand by Hasegawa. He then held serve before the Royals broke Teufel to finish off the first set.

"We lost to Grant and Teufel 6-1 in league and we wanted to show that we can play better and win,” a tired yet upbeat Hasegawa said afterward.

Grant and Teufel were not to be denied, however. Timely serving by Grant along with unbelievable net play by Teufel gave Santa Barbara the early lead in the second set. It seemed as though each incredible save by Teufel — even one where he dove and banged into the wall — was capped by a heated exchange of groundstrokes and volleys, with the Dons winning most en route to a 6-2 second-set win.

Hasegawa and Scott battled back and made some incredible plays of their own in the third set. Scott ran down a Teufel volley and flicked a backhand winner that just crossed the net while Hasegawa ran down another Teufel volley just before it landed for a crosscourt winner. Both plays prompted cheers from the Royals’ faithful.

Santa Barbara proved just a bit too quick and powerful in the end, but Hasegawa and Scott competed well despite playing only eight sets together all season.

Earlier on Thursday, Hasegawa and Scott defeated the No. 2 seed from Santa Barbara, Ari Cohen and Chris Williams, 6-0, 6-4. Grant and Teufel defeated the No. 4 seed from Santa Barbara, Jimmy Vaughan and Matt Demopoulos, 6-3, 6-4.

Both finalists will advance to the CIF Sectionals at Cate School in Carpinteria on May 16.

Jarrod Bradley coaches boys’ tennis at San Marcos High.

