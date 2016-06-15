Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

GranVida Groundbreaking Ceremony Gives Future Residents First Look at New Assisted Living Home

By Katie Yates for GranVida Senior Living | June 15, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

Steadfast Carpinteria Senior, LLC and Seniority, Inc. commemorated the groundbreaking of GranVida, Carpinteria’s first senior assisted living and memory care community. 

Adapted from an existing office building, the new community is an example of corporate responsibility and, upon opening in winter 2016, will include 55 assisted living apartments and 22 memory care suites.

“There is a critical need for assisted living housing for seniors in Carpinteria and nationwide, as the number of senior citizens continues to grow and is expected to double over the next 25 years,” said Teri Conklin, vice president of Seniority, Inc. “The community will incorporate Seniority’s award-winning cultural and hospitality programs, as well as innovative, person-centered memory care into its design. These features will ensure an environment of caring, support and safety.”

The groundbreaking ceremony featured speakers from both Steadfast and Seniority Inc. as well as Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty.

“We’re so thankful to the Carpinteria community and the residents who have really embraced this project by attending the ceremony and touring the community,” said Joe Anderson, Seniority, Inc. president. “The renovations of the existing two-story building will leave the natural features that are characteristic of Carpinteria’s picturesque landscape, which makes this a very serene setting for residents to enjoy.”

Portola Club member (a designation for the first 15 depositors) Claudia Herczog and vice president of Steadfast Companies James Palda tour GranVida. (GranVida Senior Living photo)

Press, executives and local residents were given tours of the 52,000-square-foot community, which will provide assisted living apartments and secure memory suites as well as a library, computer lab, salon, common areas, formal and private dining rooms, kitchens and bathrooms designed to make mobility easier for all residents.

“GranVida has been a complete labor of love, and we can’t wait to have the project completed,“ said Jeff Fischer, executive vice president of Steadfast Carpinteria Senior, LLC. “Our mission is to make sure that the residents who live at GranVida feel at home in a safe and comforting environment made just for them.”

For more information about the new assisted living community, visit www.GranVidaSeniorLiving.com.

Katie Yates represents GranVida Senior Living.

 
