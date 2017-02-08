GranVida Senior Living Sets Grand Opening in Carpinteria

GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care community will celebrate the grand opening of its one-of-a-kind property in Carpinteria at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.

With its decision not to disturb the coastline with new construction, the GranVida community refashioned an existing office building on Carpinteria Avenue into a residential escape featuring high-end finishes, lush gardens, and a variety of luxury amenities.



“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of GranVida with the community of Carpinteria,” said Teri Conklin, vice president of Seniority, Inc. “As the only senior living and memory care community in town, we look forward to enhancing quality of life for our residents.

"Our innovative and engaging life enrichment and memory care programs will only be enhanced by the beautiful surroundings Carpinteria provides.”



The public, prospective residents, friends and family are invited to attend the grand opening event. Attendees can walk the property and tour each of the community’s five residential floor plans and memory care suites.

There will be live music and menu samplings prepared by GranVida’s culinary team. Chef Ken Seidle, known for his home-style cooking and farm-to-table philosophy, has designed GranVida’s collection of seasonal menus, all tailored to the tastes and dietary needs of community residents.

Also expected at the grand opening is a formal announcement of GranVida’s planned financial contribution to Carpinteria’s Save the REST of the Bluffs fund. The amount of the gift has not yet been disclosed.



“From the adaptive re-use of an existing structure to build the GranVida community, to our commitment to green building and living practices, we have always kept the preservation of Carpinteria’s natural landscapes top-of-mind,” said Conklin.

“We are hopeful that our donation to the Save the REST of the Bluffs fund will help to protect the open space that makes this town so special,” he said.

— Briana Frank for GranVida.