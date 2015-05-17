Grass Fire in Highway 135 Median Put Out Near Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters made quick work of a blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon in the median of Highway 135 south of Orcutt.

Just before 4 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a grass fire on the highway near Graciosa Road, about two miles south of West Clark Avenue, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

As they arrived, firefighters discovered flames burning rapidly in the grass in the highway median.

A little more than 1½ acres burned, and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, Zaniboni said.

No structures were threatened in the incident, and there were no injuries. The California Highway Patrol did close the highway while the fire was being put out, but it has since been reopened to traffic.

“The cause is undetermined at this time,”​ Zaniboni said.

Two engines and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.​

