Grassini Family to Match Donations to Food From Heart at Wine Event

Thanks to the generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, Grassini Family Vineyards raised nearly $60,000 over the last five years for some deserving local charities at its annual Grassini Gives Back charity event.

This year's benefit will be from noon-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Grassini’s new tasting room in Santa Barbara's El Paseo.

The event will support Food From The Heart, a local nonprofit that prepares and delivers nutritious meals to those in the Santa Barbara community who are dealing with major illnesses or surgeries, or those in failing health who cannot take care of themselves.

The Grassini Family will match 100 percent of the day's tasting fees and raffle ticket proceeds, as well as donations of any size.

Patrons can buy a wine tasting for $20, and Grassini will donate that purchase plus match it fully. Light bites will be provided by Food From The Heart, and there will be a silent auction.

“My family and I understand how truly lucky we are to be able to run our business in this beautiful and very special place, and we take every opportunity to give back to this community," said Katie Grassini, CEO.

"We are very active in charity related activities throughout the entire year, but Grassini Gives Back is the only fundraising event we host, so we always try to make it as special as possible,” she said.

General manager Paul Azdril said, “To see the growth of this event over the past six years has been incredible. I think what has made this event such a success is that people realize their contributions are that much more powerful because of the family’s pledge to match the funds we raise.

"Your donation of any size will be doubled. That’s huge.”

Food From The Heart feels honored to be chosen as the recipient charity this year, said Kelly Onnen, president of the group's Board of Directors.

“Our ability to serve our community is dependent on the generosity of friends, foundations, sponsors and individual donors," Onnen said.

"We are so thankful to Grassini Family Vineyards for this opportunity to spread the word about the work we do and to raise much needed funds to continue serving our clients,” Onnen said.

— Paul Azdril for Grassini Family Vineyards.



