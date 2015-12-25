Grassini Family Vineyards Raises Over $19,000 for Katie’s FUNd

Advice

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, the teens and young adults at Alpha Resource Center have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

At the 4th Annual “Grassini Gives Back” Fundraiser held at the Grassini Family Vineyards wine tasting room in the historic El Paseo Center Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, approximately 75 people sipped on Grassini Family wines while they bid on silent auction items and scribbled their names on raffle tickets.

When storm clouds threatened rain, the Wine Cask Restaurant generously offered the use of their beautiful Riviera Room, which allowed plenty of space for more silent auction items as well as a table to display the numerous raffle prizes.

All told, the event raised $19,015 for this beloved local charity, an amount that was more than three times what the fundraising goal had been

“The Katie’s FUNd program means so much to so many people, and this donation will make a huge difference in keeping this program going for the future,” said Amy Buesker, the recreation coordinator for Katie's FUNd.

“The outpouring of love and support that we saw this year was so touching. This is a fantastic program that helps so many local families, and our family feels fortunate to have been able to organize this event for them,” said Katie Grassini, CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards.

All of the silent auction proceeds, as well as all of the tasting fees and raffle ticket sales from the day, were donated directly to Katie's FUNd to help them continue to provide amazing activities for teens and young adults with developmental disabilities living in Santa Barbara.

At the end of the day, Grassini Family Vineyards matched 100 percent of the day's tasting fees and raffle ticket proceeds, donating that entire amount to Katie's FUNd as well, bringing the total amount raised to $19,015.

The Grassini Family and everyone at Katie’s FUNd would like to thank the following wonderful folks for everything they did to make this event such an unparalleled success: Caliendo Photography, Coastal Concierge, CorePower Yoga, Dawn Diaz, Drea O’Connell, Eat This, Shoot That SB Food & Wine Tours, Elizabeth Juncosa, Eye See SB Photography Tours, Glassed Over, Jenny Schatzle Program, Jessica Foster Confections, Jilli Vanilli, Rustic Botanicals, S alt Cave Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Slingshot Art Gallery, Stagecoach Wine Tours, Sustainable Vines Wine Tours, The Bay Club - Uptown, The Bay Club Uptown Pilates Studio, The Grassini Family, The Janeway Family, The Kearin Family, The Wine Cask Restaurant, Tom Bryant Wood, Tyler Wines and Young Balance Sports Coaching.

Katie’s FUNd was established by the Janeway Family in July 2003. It honors the determination and passion for life of Katie Janeway, a 14-year-old with developmental disabilities who died tragically while attending camp in 2002.

Katie’s FUNd provides social and recreational activities for teens and young adults. Activities include crafts, sports, karaoke, holiday parties, movies, dances and more.

— Katie Grassini represents Grassini Family Vineyards.