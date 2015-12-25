Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Grassini Family Vineyards Raises Over $19,000 for Katie’s FUNd

By Katie Grassini for Grassini Family Vineyards | December 25, 2015 | 10:30 a.m.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, the teens and young adults at Alpha Resource Center have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

At the 4th Annual “Grassini Gives Back” Fundraiser held at the Grassini Family Vineyards wine tasting room in the historic El Paseo Center Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, approximately 75 people sipped on Grassini Family wines while they bid on silent auction items and scribbled their names on raffle tickets. 

When storm clouds threatened rain, the Wine Cask Restaurant generously offered the use of their beautiful Riviera Room, which allowed plenty of space for more silent auction items as well as a table to display the numerous raffle prizes.  

All told, the event raised $19,015 for this beloved local charity, an amount that was more than three times what the fundraising goal had been 

“The Katie’s FUNd program means so much to so many people, and this donation will make a huge difference in keeping this program going for the future,” said Amy Buesker, the recreation coordinator for Katie's FUNd.

“The outpouring of love and support that we saw this year was so touching. This is a fantastic program that helps so many local families, and our family feels fortunate to have been able to organize this event for them,” said Katie Grassini, CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards.

All of the silent auction proceeds, as well as all of the tasting fees and raffle ticket sales from the day, were donated directly to Katie's FUNd to help them continue to provide amazing activities for teens and young adults with developmental disabilities living in Santa Barbara.

At the end of the day, Grassini Family Vineyards matched 100 percent of the day's tasting fees and raffle ticket proceeds, donating that entire amount to Katie's FUNd as well, bringing the total amount raised to $19,015.

The Grassini Family and everyone at Katie’s FUNd would like to thank the following wonderful folks for everything they did to make this event such an unparalleled success: Caliendo Photography, Coastal Concierge, CorePower Yoga, Dawn Diaz, Drea O’Connell, Eat This, Shoot That SB Food & Wine Tours, Elizabeth Juncosa, Eye See SB Photography Tours, Glassed Over, Jenny Schatzle Program, Jessica Foster Confections, Jilli Vanilli, Rustic Botanicals, S alt Cave Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Slingshot Art Gallery, Stagecoach Wine Tours, Sustainable Vines Wine Tours, The Bay Club - Uptown, The Bay Club Uptown Pilates Studio, The Grassini Family, The Janeway Family, The Kearin Family, The Wine Cask Restaurant, Tom Bryant Wood, Tyler Wines and Young Balance Sports Coaching.

Katie’s FUNd was established by the Janeway Family in July 2003. It honors the determination and passion for life of Katie Janeway, a 14-year-old with developmental disabilities who died tragically while attending camp in 2002.

Katie’s FUNd provides social and recreational activities for teens and young adults. Activities include crafts, sports, karaoke, holiday parties, movies, dances and more. 

— Katie Grassini represents Grassini Family Vineyards.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 