Grassini Wine Event Raises $26,000 for Sarah House Hospice

Thanks to the generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, Sarah House, a social model hospice home serving low-income residents of the Santa Barbara community, has much to be thankful for this holiday season.

At the 5th Annual “Grassini Gives Back" fundraiser held at the Grassini Family Vineyards wine-tasting room in El Paseo Center on Dec. 11, about 75 people bid on silent-auction items and scribbled their names on raffle tickets. All told, the event raised $26,324 for this local charity — an amount that was more than twice the fundraising goal.

“Sarah House is completely reliant on our community of friends, foundations, sponsors and individual donors to keep our doors open. We've been able to continue for 25 years because of our generous community," said Marisa Pasquini, executive director of Sarah House.

"This gift from Grassini Family Vineyards and all those who attended the event and donated to the auction, will help keep our residents, safe, warm, fed and cared for with love and respect,” she said.

“The outpouring of love and support that we saw for Sarah House was so touching. This is such an important program that helps so many people through the most difficult times, and we feel fortunate to have been able to organize this event for them,” said Katie Grassini, CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards.

All of the day’s tasting fees, silent-auction proceeds and raffle ticket sales were donated directly to Sarah House to help the charity continue to provide a beautiful home and end-of-life care for people of low-income, while offering comfort and assistance to family and friends of its residents.

In addition, Grassini Family Vineyards matched the day's tasting fees and raffle-ticket proceeds, and donated that entire amount to Sarah House as well, bringing the total amount raised to $26,324.

Sarah House and Grassini Family Vineyards thank the Wine Cask Restaurant for the use of its patio, allowing more display space for silent-auction and raffle prizes. They also thank the following for donating items to the silent auction and raffle:

For information on Sarah House, visit www.sarahhousesb.org.

Information on Grassini Family Vineyards is at www.GrassiniFamilyVineyards.com.

— Katie Grassini for Grassini Family Vineyards/Marisa Pasquini for Sarah House.