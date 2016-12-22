Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Grassini Wine Event Raises $26,000 for Sarah House Hospice

By Katie Grassini for Grassini Family Vineyards/Marisa Pasquini for Sarah House | December 22, 2016 | 9:12 a.m.

Thanks to the generosity of the local Santa Barbara community, Sarah House, a social model hospice home serving low-income residents of the Santa Barbara community, has much to be thankful for this holiday season.

At the 5th Annual “Grassini Gives Back" fundraiser held at the Grassini Family Vineyards wine-tasting room in El Paseo Center on Dec. 11, about 75 people bid on silent-auction items and scribbled their names on raffle tickets. All told, the event raised $26,324 for this local charity — an amount that was more than twice the fundraising goal.

“Sarah House is completely reliant on our community of friends, foundations, sponsors and individual donors to keep our doors open. We've been able to continue for 25 years because of our generous community," said Marisa Pasquini, executive director of Sarah House.

"This gift from Grassini Family Vineyards and all those who attended the event and donated to the auction, will help keep our residents, safe, warm, fed and cared for with love and respect,” she said.

“The outpouring of love and support that we saw for Sarah House was so touching. This is such an important program that helps so many people through the most difficult times, and we feel fortunate to have been able to organize this event for them,” said Katie Grassini, CEO of Grassini Family Vineyards.

All of the day’s tasting fees, silent-auction proceeds and raffle ticket sales were donated directly to Sarah House to help the charity continue to provide a beautiful home and end-of-life care for people of low-income, while offering comfort and assistance to family and friends of its residents.

In addition, Grassini Family Vineyards matched the day's tasting fees and raffle-ticket proceeds, and donated that entire amount to Sarah House as well, bringing the total amount raised to $26,324.

Sarah House and Grassini Family Vineyards thank the Wine Cask Restaurant for the use of its patio, allowing more display space for silent-auction and raffle prizes. They also thank the following for donating items to the silent auction and raffle:

33 Jewels
Alban Vineyards
Ann Pazier
Au Bon Climat
Barbareno Restaurant
Ca'Dario
Ca'Dario Pizzeria
Coastal Concierge
Conway Family Wines
Core Power Yoga
Dean McKillen
Deep Sea Tasting Room
Deyl Kearnin and Family
ER Leather Goods
Finch and Fork
Gold's Gym
Happy Canyon Vineyards
Il Fustino
Industrial Eats
Jenny Schatzle Program
Jessica Foster Confections
Jilli Vanilli
KEYT
Laura Sapia
Lotus
Margerum Wines
Maritime Museum
Meredith Garofolo
Miso Hungry
Moon Unit Wines
Nectar Restaurant
Old Spanish Days Fiesta
Rake Wines
Rideau Wines
Rock On Jewelry
Salon Patine
Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra
Santa Barbara Gift Baskets
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Santa Barbara Popcorn
Santa Barbara Symphony
Santa Barbara Wine Therapy
Sheena Lopez Massage Therapy
SoHo House Restaurant & Music Club
Sol Wave Water Softener
Tammy Starcyzk
Tanner Dafoe Wines
Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours
The Canary Hotel
The Santa Barbara Zoo
Tyler Wines
UCSB
Viva Restaurant
Wine Cask Restaurant
Yellow Belly Tap & Restaurant

For information on Sarah House, visit www.sarahhousesb.org.

Information on Grassini Family Vineyards is at www.GrassiniFamilyVineyards.com.

— Katie Grassini for Grassini Family Vineyards/Marisa Pasquini for Sarah House.

