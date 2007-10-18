Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Grassroots Group Asks for an Hour of Darkness on Saturday

The event at 8 p.m. Saturday is an effort to conserve energy and raise awareness.

By | October 18, 2007 | 1:33 p.m.

In an effort to conserve energy and raise awareness, a local group is urging all Santa Barbarans to turn off their lights for an hour at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The newly formed Lights Out Santa Barbara is part of a wider coastal effort that includes the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Saturday night will mark the first time the event has occurred in the United States. The idea originated in Australia, where, on March 31, more than 2 million residents of Sydney clicked off the lights in recognition of what they called “Earth Day.”

As a result, energy use across the city fell by 10 percent. This reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 24.86 tons, which amounts to taking some 48,000 cars off the road for an hour, according to the local group’s Web site .

Locally, organizers are hoping to reduce emissions by a similar percentage.

“What appealed to me the most was how simple it was, how easy it was, how voluntary,” said Phyllis de Picciotto, who spearheaded the grass-roots drive to start a local contingent of Lights Out. “A lot of times, you look at things that are big — like climate change — and ask, ‘What can I do?’ This is measurable.”

De Picciotto learned about the idea around a month ago, by reading an article about the Lights Out project in San Francisco. Initially, she thought she’d shoot for an event in January or February. But after talking with the founder of the San Francisco group, she was inspired to kick it into high gear.

Word is spreading. She and other advocates have fanned out to organizations such as the Santa Barbara City Council, Chamber of Commerce and Southern California Edison, and a growing number of people have added their names to Lights Out Santa Barbara’s online list of supporters.

“We would love thousands of people to be volunteers for this event, and to tell their friends,” she said. “It is totally word of mouth.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 