Grassroots Supporters Endorse Helene Schneider for Congress

Illustrating her continued appeal among local community members and leaders in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District seat, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider’s campaign picked up scores of grassroots and neighborhood leaders’ support.

Those newly endorsing Mayor Helene Schneider as of Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, include the following: Erica Kwiatkowski, president of California Women’s List; Barbie Deutsch, past president of Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County; Gil Garcia, former Santa Barbara City Councilmember; Marti Correa de Garcia, Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallerta Sister City Committee; Kirk Martin, Santa Barbara Airport Commissioner; Santa Barbara City College students, alumni and Feminist Club members Heather Straup, Sofia Stefanovic, Paulina Fisher, Sophia Garcia, Fanny Hansson, Lindsay McLaggan and Sophia Jacob; and human resources professionals Kathryn McKee, Veronica Lambert, Sally Parks, Alice Bourland, Peggy Stevens, Deborah Babineau and Mei-Ling Fry.

Responding to news of the endorsements, Mayor Helene Schneider released the following statement:

“It’s really heartening to have this support from these civically engaged activists, advocates and community leaders. They represent precisely what my campaign is all about — empowering the grassroots and sending a message to the Washington establishment that we’ve had enough of politics as usual, that we’re ready for a transformation from the bottom up, not the top down, and that we need leaders who are committed to solving problems and not doing Washington’s bidding.

"I look forward to adding these supporters to our growing citizen-led campaign and having their help on the ground, knocking on doors, making phone calls, and getting my message out across the 24th District,” she said.



In recent weeks, Mayor Schneider has generated considerable support among key organizations and leaders, including from the following: Houston Mayor Annise Parker, Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA), Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Monterey County Supervisor Dave Potter, National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC), State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division.

Significantly, Mayor Helene Schneider has been driving the policy conversation in the race for California’s 24th Congressional District.

Recently she unveiled a bold and comprehensive 10-point plan to reduce senseless gun violence in the United States, which includes a $10 billion national gun buyback program. Click here to view the full plan.

Aside from endorsements and policy plans, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent, and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8 points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Helene Schneider for Congress.