Auction of Grateful Dead Memorabilia to Benefit Nonprofit Hidden Wings of Solvang

Donley Auction Services presents a once-in-a-lifetime auction bringing an extraordinary private collection of Grateful Dead memorabilia to the Chicago area — there’s “nothing out there you haven’t seen before now” — with ticket sales benefiting Hidden Wings, a Solvang-based nonprofit.

Former employees and friends of The Dead are presenting “The Grateful Dead Family Jubilee Auction,” with more than 700 items, which may be the largest collection of Dead memorabilia ever assembled. It is estimated that they may well bring several million dollars at auction.

The live auction will be hosted at Donley Auction Services in Union, Ill., and the public is invited to participate in the online auction now through the closing of the live auction on April 12. The public is also invited to attend a preview at the Donley Auction House on April 8 to get a sneak peek at some of the items up for auction. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at gratefuldeadauction.com.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Hidden Wings, a partnership facilitated by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart. Hidden Wings, located in Solvang, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation whose mission is to elevate the gifts of teens and young adults with autism so they are empowered to lead full and productive lives.

In addition to Donley Auction Services donating a portion of the public preview ticket sales, Hart has generously donated several special treasures for the auction. The treasures include Drum Kit Add-On VIP Gift Basket for the winner of the Pearl Drum Kit and “One from the Vault,” a signed artist proof of “Beam Man,” the highlight of Hart’s “Drum Ki” Art Collection. All of the proceeds of these two items will be donated to Hidden Wings.

The lucky winner of the Pearl Drum Kit will have the option of purchasing a Drum Kit Add-On VIP Gift Basket for $5,000, which includes:

» Personal note to the auction winner signed and framed

» Signed photo of Hart, framed

» Complete sets of signed Calato drum sticks

» Beginner sticks

» Mallets

» Drum brush

» Signed copies of Hart's books

» Planet drum

» Drumming at the Edge of Magic

» Songcatchers

» Spirit Into Sound

» Signed copies of Hart's CD collection

» Superorganism

» Rolling thunder

» At the Edge

* Everything above will be personalized for the auction winner.

In addition to the add-on, a special treasure, “One from the Vault,” will be auctioned to benefit Hidden Wings:

» Signed artist proof "Beam Man," the highlight of Hart’s “Drum Ki” Art valued between $3,000 and $5,000.

» This item is personal art from Hart's own collection and the only artist proof released to the public. It will come with a signed letter as well as a picture of Hart standing with it. Click here for more information.