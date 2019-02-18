Gratitude Luncheon Shows Appreciation for CADA’s Life-Changing Mentor Program

Jai Ranganathan is presented the Penny Jenkins Mentor of the Year Award, and Easy Lift Transportation's Ernesto Paredes serves as the keynote speaker

Mentee Julian Gomez celebrated his 13th birthday at the luncheon. He is shown with CADA mentor Tony Lee. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

CADA mentor Jai Ranganathan, seen with CADA staff member Brita Connelly, was presented the Penny Jenkins Mentor of the Year Award at the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse's eighth annual Gratitude Luncheon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The eighth annual Gratitude Luncheon hosted by Santa Barbara’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse was held in a packed Loggia Room at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

The luncheon was led by event founder Anne Towbes.

“Over the past 20 years, the KEYT telethon has attracted mentors that have contributed 37,500 hours of mentoring," she told the audience. "CADA’s Mentor Program started in 1994 and during that time has supported over 3,400 mentoring relationships in Santa Barbara County.”

The event is the primary fundraising source for CADA’s longstanding Mentor Program, a school-based prevention program that encourages the positive development and education for thousands of at-risk students. The program matches kids in need of academic, emotional and social guidance with a trained adult mentor.

According to president and CEO Ed Stonefelt, about 75 percent of kids in the Mentor Program increase their grade point average and 92 percent are more resilient to drug and alcohol use.

The keynote speaker was Ernesto Paredes, who said he is a strong believer in the power of mentoring, with a lifetime of experience of being mentored and serving as one himself. He was recently named the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 75th Man of the Year and has led a number of local nonprofit organizations, including Easy Lift Transportation.

Majoring in gerontology at the University of Southern California, he discovered his love for working with and serving those experiencing the aging process.

“I wanted to become a doctor. I went to SBCC and later to USC," he said. "My first job was aquatics director at the YMCA on Hitchcock. I knew I wanted to help people. Now I am in transportation as the head of Easy Lift. Transportation is not sexy, but transportation helps seniors who are isolated. Seniors are lonely, so are teens.”

Paredes was introduced by his longtime friend and mentor, Sal Rodriguez. They first met at the Boys & Girls Club when Ernesto was in elementary school. He played flag football, basketball and other sports at the club.

“When I got to the club, I was so astonished — adults other than my parents who knew my name!" Paredes said. "Sal was my couch and mentor. I didn’t speak a lot of English, and I didn’t see a lot of Latinos in parts of my world. Believe it or not, Desi Arnaz in the I Love Lucy television show was my idol and mentor.”

Paredes has been a CASA volunteer to a now local 26-year-old former foster child for the past 13 years. He is an avid triathlete and is training for his seventh Ironman competition.

Additionally, CADA mentor Jai Ranganathan was presented the Penny Jenkins Mentor of the Year Award. Ranganathan has been mentoring with CADA for 10 years and has supported three students throughout that period. As a senior fellow with the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, he supports the curiosities and investigative minds of his mentees.

"Being a mentor has been so meaningful to me," he said. "I have gotten way more out of it than my mentees.”

Click here for more information, or contact Catherine Remak at 805.722.1306 or [email protected].

