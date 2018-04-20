Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Grease Is Word at Laguna Blanca School

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | April 20, 2018 | 2:08 p.m.
Click to view larger

Laguna Blanca School Theatre will present three performances of the award-winning musical Grease, 7 p.m. April 25, 26, 27 in Spaulding Auditorium at Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Drive, Santa Barbara.

Audience members can bop their way back in time with Rydell High's spirited class of '59's gum-chewing, hot rod-loving greasers in leather jackets and their wise-cracking pink ladies in teased curls, bobby socks and pedal pushers, who capture the look and sound of the rock 'n' roll era.

Hip Danny Zuke and wholesome Sandy Dumbrowski resolve the problems of their attraction for each other while the gang sings and dances their way through nostalgic scenes like the pajama party, the prom, the burger palace, and the drive-in movie.

The show is directed by performing arts instructor Dana Caldwell and choreographed by music instructor Jillian Honorof.

Tickets at the door are $12 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors. The show includes adult content.

For more information, contact Caldwell, 687-2461 ext. 217 or email [email protected]

For more about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or call 687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

