‘Grease Is The Word’ at The Garvin

By Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC | June 19, 2018 | 3:05 p.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will open its 2018-19 season with the musical, Grease, July 11-28 in the Garvin Theatre on City College's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Directed by Katie Laris, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy, performances will be at 7:30p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. Previews are at 7:30 p.m. July 11-12.

The 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, July 15, will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted-listening system available, and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

Grease, book, lyrics and music by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, celebrates the '50s through the story of Rydell High's senior class of 1959. Meet he duck-tailed, hot-rodding T-Birds and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies in bobby sox and pedal pushers.

Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to restore the romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "We Go Together" and "You’re the One that I Want."

The songs recall the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.
 
The SBCC production features actors Hazel Brady, Chris Carmona, Christian Duarte, Will Geare, Josie Gillingham, Grace Gibbs, Aurora Cassandra Gooch, Justin Kang, Tessa Miller, Penny O’Mahoney, Ryan Ostendorf, Elvis Pagano, Chloe Grace Roberts and Hannah Robinson.

Also, Daniel Sabraw, Vivian Shay, Kody Siemensma, Irving Soto, Leslie Ann Story, Zachary Allen Thompson, Ciara Tolliver, Aren Vaughn, Aliza Anais Amaryllis Walton and Ben Zevallos.

Ticket prices: Previews, $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students. Thursday evening and Sunday matinees, $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students; Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students.

There is free parking near the theater. For information or reservations, call the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Pamela Lasker for the Theatre Group at SBCC.

 

