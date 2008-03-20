Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

‘Grease’ Is the Word for Laguna Blanca’s Musical

Kameron Tarlow, Felicia Palmer, Jamie Perutz and Spencer Klavan headline stage cast.

By Spencer Klavan | March 20, 2008 | 12:05 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s theater department is returning to a time-honored, feel-good classic next month. Grease, Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s 1972 musical about high school in the 1950s, will soon light the stage with its exuberant dances, memorable characters, and, of course, good old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll.

It would be near impossible not to be acquainted with the film adaptation of Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny and Sandy. But that treasured piece of Americana is largely different from the original stage version, which includes quite a few more main characters, and some major songs that were cut for the movie. The Grease about to hit Laguna still includes hits like “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightning,” but also presents several lesser known numbers, such as the wistful “Mooning” and the delightfully dejected “It’s Raining on Prom Night.”

The show’s plot line is largely the same, however, and follows Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski through the school year after their romantic summer fling at the beach. Sandy has trouble fitting in with the “Pink Ladies,” while Danny’s “Burger Palace Boys” aren’t too sure how they feel about their gang leader dating a goody two-shoes. In the background, meanwhile, scads of romantic subplots unfold, and the result is priceless.

This larger, more complete stage version will star seniors Kameron Tarlow and Felicia Palmer as the two leads, backed up by Rizzo (Sandy’s world-weary antagonist), and Kenickie (Danny’s laconic right-hand man), played by juniors Jamie Perutz and Spencer Klavan, respectively. Seniors Melissa Schmitt and Joanna Bourain and junior Viva Gore will appear as the Pink Ladies, while senior Christian Handley, junior Colin Rodwell and freshman Austin Rusack will play the Burger Palace Boys.

Laguna alumna Kelly Ary (Class of 1998) takes the helm as director. Kelly’s recent credits include a guest-role in Laguna’s production of Blood Brothers and a starring role in the Timber’s Nunsense. Choreographer Lindsey Kasehagen will lead the large musical numbers and Rose Ary — Kelly’s mother — will once again bring her inspired costuming talents to the show. The set, more elaborate than in recent years, will be a collaborative effort by the Theatre II class, Kelly Ary and the performers in the show.

Grease will be staged at Spaulding Auditorium on the Laguna Blanca campus, 4125 Paloma Drive, from 7-9 p.m. April 23-26. A matinee performance is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. April 27. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call 805.687.1752 x209.

Spencer Klavan is a junior at Laguna Blanca School.

