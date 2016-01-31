Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Great Art to Go Home With Gallery Goers at VADA Draw Fundraiser

Food, drinks and great art abound for gallery goers at last year’s VADA Draw. Click to view larger
Food, drinks and great art abound for gallery goers at last year’s VADA Draw. (VADA photo)
By Calico Brown for VADA | January 31, 2016 | 1:55 p.m.

Is there a future Picasso in the Funk Zone? Will tomorrow’s Warhol hail from the Riviera? At the 3rd Annual VADA Draw, the possibilities are endless. The community fundraiser for the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA) lets every ticket buyer take part in a lottery drawing for an original work of art.

Some of the pieces are by tomorrow’s creative superstars, talented local students. Other pieces are generously created and donated by well-known national and local artists, designers and celebrities. All are inspired by the 2016 VADA Draw theme, “Leap,” in honor of Leap Year. 

“The VADA Draw is a big part of our annual support for the students,” said VADA director Daniel Barnett. “VADA is the place where creative kids can thrive, make friends, hone art ability and develop professional skills. They learn outside the classroom on field trips and have internships and mentorships in the creative industry. Not only is learning actually relevant and fun but kids leave with the experiences that give them a distinct advantage for their future.”

The VADA Draw 2016 is Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, at 7 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Tickets start at $150 and include entry for two, an original work of art, food and drinks. Sponsorships are also available, and participating artists and sponsors will be announced soon.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call 805.966.9101 x5055 or visit www.vadasbhs.org.

While everyone goes home a winner, it is the students who benefit most from the event.

— Calico Brown represents VADA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 