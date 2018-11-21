Great Futures Start at United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

Nonprofit Q&A

This festive season celebrate and encourage the gift of giving! Santa Barbara County is blessed with a diversity of vital nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the health, well-being, and growth of our community.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Michael Baker, Chief Executive Officer of United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, to learn more about how the nonprofit enables all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: To enable all young people, especially those that need us most to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, healthy and caring citizens.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: Founded in 1952 by a group of community minded individuals that wanted a safe place for their children in Goleta.

Q: What was the inspiration behind your nonprofit?

A: To make sure every school aged child is on track to graduate high school on time with a plan for the future that includes going to college, a trade school, into the military or directly into the workforce.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: Our mission is important to me because i have yet to meet a 6 year-old that that is living in poverty because they filed for divorce, committed a domestic violence situation, made a bad financial decision or abused drugs. These are decisions that their parents and or legal guardians made that have put them in this situation. I believe we have an obligation as Boys & Girls Club professionals to reach those children and get them into our programs. Our Club Directors in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Buellton are charged with the task of making sure they find these "pockets of poverty" in their communities and offer our services for free to those that need it most. This is so important to me because we truly making our clubs look at making the entire community better rather than just serve those that are able to get to our facilities through their own means.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: We have done a good job of raising money through special events, grants and corporate donors. The area that we have the highest potential with is individual giving. Bottom line is the more resources we have the more kids we can serve. We have a need for new 10 passenger vans for each of our facilities. This will allow us to expand our outreach efforts to even more children in need in all the communities we serve. We would love to secure funding that would allow us to offer organized, structured recess programming on the campuses of all the elementary schools in the communities we serve. Did you know that the acceptable State of California ratio of students on a public school playground to staff supervision is 175:1. Schools are understaffed in this area tremendously. This is why for the past 3 years we have been sending our club professionals to the nearest Elementary Schools to conduct recess programming in the communities we serve. On any given day we are now coming in contact with 600 youth on public school playgrounds and getting them to move for at least 20 minutes. The added benefit here is we are helping to combat the epidemic of childhood obesity as well. We offer this program for free to all the schools we work with. Lompoc Unified school district wanted the program expanded to more schools so they actually helped fund the our staffing to make this happen within their district.

Q: In what ways does your nonprofit utilize it's funding?

A: Nobody stretches the dollar better than our organization. Nobody! We charge our members $40.00 per year for a membership to participate in our clubs. Sadly, many of our families can't afford the $40.00 fee. However, we have a zero tolerance in turning anyone away from our services due their economic situation. Our actual cost for a member to participate in all our activities is about $1,200 per year. One hundred percent of funding we raise goes directly into the program services expenses, facilities and staffing that allows us to serve over 3,100 members annually. When times got tough earlier this year, many non profits were forced to cut back on services, we expanded. We didn't have the money to do this but we knew it was the right thing to do and we were needed. We also believed that our donors and general supporters would step up to help us because of our expanded efforts during the Thomas Fire and Debris Flow. Bottom line was schools were forced to close a week early and those families had nowhere for their kids to go. We opened our clubs for full day service and did not charge our families any additional fees because they did not have them. We loaned our vans to the bucket brigade every weekend so they could transport the volunteers helping those impacted by the debris flow. Our philosophy was "our vans are your vans."

Because we took this path many individuals helped us with the additional costs and their comments where the following "when your organization was needed most you were there" I am firm believer that when you do the right thing people will help.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: On any given day we come in contact with over 1,200 kids through our clubs and recess programming. We pride ourselves on being NIMBLE. If an emerging need arises (ie Thomas Fire, Debris flow) we did not need to do a feasibility study to figure out how we should support these challenges. I received a phone call the morning the schools in Santa Barbara decided to close a week early due to the Thomas Fire and Air quality. Laura Capps caled me on my cell at 7:20am and said, "Michael the school board just decided to close all schools the remainder of this week. Will the clubs be open?" My answer was YES. By 8:15am that day our Westside Club was open for parents to drop their kids off for full day service for NO fee. That is a perfect example of being NIMBLE.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: On January 1, 2015 our organization was $770,000 in debt. By June of 2016 we had eliminated our debt completely and we are still debt free to this day. We were able to do all of this while expanding our hours of operation to be open on Saturday's, extend our outreach program to those that need us most resulting in serving more kids more often with more impact. We opened a new facility in Buellton in partnership with the Buellton school district. Our goal was to reach 20 kids on the campus, we now have 230 members.

Q: What makes your nonprofit different from others?

A: What makes us unique is we open to all kids. It does not matter if a child is rich or poor, religious or not, gay or straight, has parents that are able to be involved in their lives or not. No matter what they can be a member of our organization.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: The biggest obstacle we faced was the Whittier Fire which shut down our camp operations for 6 months. Camp Whittier generates about $300,000 in profit which we use to help off-set the loses that all our individual clubs have collectively. We truly are a "United Organization" where we all work together to make sure all our clubs and operations are functionally as efficiently as possible to make sure resources are being maximized on behalf of all the youth were serve. The way we overcame the shut down of camp Whittier was by living up to one of our core beliefs "Collaboration" Rancho Alegre lost their camp completely and had nowhere to run their outdoor school. Because we have such a strong "collaborative relationship" with them we invited them to conduct their outdoor school to use our camp. This allowed them to still serve their clients and generate much needed income for them as well as give us some much needed income for the use of our facilities.

