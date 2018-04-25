Great Gifts for Nursing Graduates

With graduation seemingly always around the corner, now is the time to start planning a great gift for the nursing grad in your life.

She is preparing for a career full of surprises, challenges and serving others. So put on your creativity cap and find some gifts that are both practical and show your appreciation for her dedicated service.

Below are four ideas that are sure to please your grad.

Wearable Technology

Nurses are busy taking vitals and tracking health care metrics for their patients, but what about their own health and well-being?

Smart watches allow nurses to keep an eye on their hydration level, calories burned and general activity level. They also are effective in keeping them on time for critical meetings and rounds with physicians.

Find a watch that is waterproof, as nurses are continuously washing their hands or assisting patients with cleaning and bathing needs.

Stethoscope

An engraved stethoscope is a great gift idea with built-in symbolism for the journey your special nurse is about to embark upon.

This gift also is highly practical, with nurses using stethoscopes on a daily basis. Be sure to have an idea of what brand your grad prefers to use. There are many options on the market, and you’ll want to make certain that you’re selecting one he will put to good use.

A Good Pair of Shoes

Speaking of practical gifts, what nurse doesn’t need a great pair of shoes? Nurses are on their feet the majority of their shifts, so comfortable footwear is essential to their performance.

Ask your grad if they prefer clogs or a more athletic look. Depending on their answer, you’ll be able to find great options at your local health care services company or professional uniform business.

Pay for an Association Membership

If you’re looking to help your nursing grad become more established in his career, paying the annual dues for a prominent career association is a great gift.

Search online for local chapters of national nursing organizations. Find out how much it costs to join and offer to foot the bill.

Joining the right association can open all sorts of networking opportunities as your grad looks to break into the industry.