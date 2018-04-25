Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:51 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
2018 Salute to Nurses: A Noozhawk Partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Great Gifts for Nursing Graduates

Nursing graduate Click to view larger
Put on your creativity cap when thinking about gift ideas for the nursing grad in your life. (Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | April 25, 2018 | 8:50 p.m.

With graduation seemingly always around the corner, now is the time to start planning a great gift for the nursing grad in your life.

She is preparing for a career full of surprises, challenges and serving others. So put on your creativity cap and find some gifts that are both practical and show your appreciation for her dedicated service.

Below are four ideas that are sure to please your grad.

Wearable Technology

Nurses are busy taking vitals and tracking health care metrics for their patients, but what about their own health and well-being?

Smart watches allow nurses to keep an eye on their hydration level, calories burned and general activity level. They also are effective in keeping them on time for critical meetings and rounds with physicians.

Find a watch that is waterproof, as nurses are continuously washing their hands or assisting patients with cleaning and bathing needs.

Stethoscope

An engraved stethoscope is a great gift idea with built-in symbolism for the journey your special nurse is about to embark upon.

This gift also is highly practical, with nurses using stethoscopes on a daily basis. Be sure to have an idea of what brand your grad prefers to use. There are many options on the market, and you’ll want to make certain that you’re selecting one he will put to good use.

A Good Pair of Shoes

Speaking of practical gifts, what nurse doesn’t need a great pair of shoes? Nurses are on their feet the majority of their shifts, so comfortable footwear is essential to their performance.

Ask your grad if they prefer clogs or a more athletic look. Depending on their answer, you’ll be able to find great options at your local health care services company or professional uniform business.

Pay for an Association Membership

If you’re looking to help your nursing grad become more established in his career, paying the annual dues for a prominent career association is a great gift.

Search online for local chapters of national nursing organizations. Find out how much it costs to join and offer to foot the bill.

Joining the right association can open all sorts of networking opportunities as your grad looks to break into the industry.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 