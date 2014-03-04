Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:55 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Great Pacific Ice Cream Co. Brings Back Popular Flavor for 30th Anniversary

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for The Great Pacific Ice Cream Co. | March 4, 2014 | 12:33 p.m.

In honor of The Great Pacific Ice Cream Co.’s 30th anniversary, the flavor Pecan Praline is back based on popular demand.

Owner and president Francisco Aguilera shares the 30-year anniversary with Great Pacific, which is located on Stearns Wharf.

In 1984, Aguilera started working as a dishwasher at East Beach Grill, which was then owned by John Williams. Williams also owned Great Pacific and Char West (also located on the wharf) and, over the years, Aguilera moved through the ranks as a cook and manager at all three locations.

Following Williams’ advice and prompting, Aguilera took business classes at Santa Barbara City College.

In 2007, when Williams was ready to retire, Aguilera was able to purchase all three restaurants — Great Pacific, Char West and East Beach Grill — from Williams. Aguilera’s wife, son and daughter help him with the family-run restaurants.

Great Pacific employees hand make fresh waffle cones in the shop every day. A waffle cone plus one scoop of ice cream costs $6. For more information, call 805.962.0108.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing The Great Pacific Ice Cream Co.

