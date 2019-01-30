Great Whites & Mermaids: The Underwater Photography of Ralph A. Clevenger

Ralph Clevenger will explore his underwater adventures over the past 45 years, including an in-depth view of the underwater photography course he taught at Brooks Institute of Photography, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb.14, at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

In Great Whites & Mermaids, Clevenger will show portfolios and share stories of his commercial assignments, stock photography and personal work.

Clevenger grew up on the coast of North Africa and began diving in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea at the age of seven with his father.

In the early ’60s, he was influenced by Jacques-Yves Cousteau films and TV shows on the underwater world and decided early on to become a marine biologist when he “grew up.”

He went on to study zoology and worked for the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego as a diver/biologist before attending Brooks Institute of Photography.

Clevenger was a senior faculty member at the Brooks Institute for 33 years, teaching courses in Natural History and Underwater Photography, among other photo and video courses.

Based in Santa Barbara, Clevenger is pursuing his passion for the natural world by specializing in location photography and video projects of eco-travel, environmental portraits, wildlife and undersea subjects.

He’s traveled globally on assignment for such clients as Fox Sports, University of California, California State Parks, Denali National Park Wilderness Center, National Marine Sanctuaries, MacGillivray-Freeman Films, and Light & Motion Industries.

His publication credits include Audubon, Afar, Islands, Oceans, Nature’s Best, Outside, Orion Nature Quarterly, National Geographic, and Terre Sauvage. He is the author of the book Photographing Nature, published by New Riders.

Cost to attend Clevenger’s talk is $10 for SBMM members, $20 for non-members. Register at www.sbmm.org or call 805-456-8747. The event is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe.

Clevenger’s award-winning photography can be seen on his website www.ralphclevenger.com. For more on the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, visit sbmm.org or call 805-962-8404.

— Rita Serotkin for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.