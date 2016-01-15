Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association Luncheon to Honor Congresswoman Lois Capps

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association will hold its annual membership meeting Jan. 19, 2016, and will honor Congresswoman Lois Capps at that time.

The event will also unveil the new name of the organization and will present the 2015 Hospitality Star Awards, featuring Silvia Velasco of the Holiday Inn Express Santa Barbara as the Hospitality Employee of the Year, Nadine Turner of the Hotel Santa Barbara as the Hospitality Manager of the Year and Steve Hyslop of Chuck’s Waterfront Grill and Endless Summer Bar Café as the Hospitality Star of the Year.

The event will be headlined with presentations on a successful year in the hospitality industry by Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey, Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller Bob Geis and Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene.

The 2016 luncheon will be in the Santa Ynez Room at the Bacara Resort & Spa from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.

For more information on the event, how to sponsor or how to attend, please contact Stephanie Armstrong at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

— Stephanie Armstrong represents the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association.