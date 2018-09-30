For 72nd Year, Greatest Little Small Town Parade Rolls Through Los Alamos

Proudly displaying its community spirit, town goes all in with a 106-year-old grand marshal, a glimpse of P!nk, and antique tractors and trucks

The McCoy Racing entry takes the low road for the Old Days Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Ashley Singh, 2016 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen and Miss Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, rides in the Los Alamos Old Days Parade on Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A Santa Barbara County firefigther from Station 24 in Los Alamos gives a thumbs up as the parade wraps up. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A young vaquero waves to the crowd during Sunday’s parade (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Members of the Lompoc Shrine Club came with waves. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

An antique tractor is decorared for fall during the Old Days Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Vintage tractors travel along Bell Street during the parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann rides her bike in the Old Days Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

She may be accustomed to entertaining huge crowds on her world tours, but P!nk’s performance at the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” was just as big a hit closer to home. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

P!nk shows off her dance moves, on a moving vehicle. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Singer P!nk and a friend groove to the music while riding in the "Bump Box Rock" parade entry. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Bubbles reflect sunlight and colors on the Bump Box Rock" float. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Amid a misting of sunlit bubbles, the "Bump Box Rock" entry featured enthusiastic performers, including a world famous one. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Grand Marshal Mary Cesco, 106, rides along Bell Street as part of Sunday’s Los Alamos Old Days Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Leonardo Jaime, 3, of Los Alamos, rides his cardboard pony alongside the Old Days Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Olga Reed School Principal Joe Dana leads students in a cheer while walking along the Los Alamos Old Days Parade route Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Vintage tractors, dancing horses, a 106-year-old grand marshal and an international pop star traveled along Bell Street through Los Alamos on Sunday morning, adding an exclamation point to the community’s boast of the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade.”

The 34 entries made the trip down the town’s main street to help Los Alamos mark its 72nd Old Days celebration.

The event, with the theme of “A Time to Remember,” began Friday night with a chili cook-off and continued Saturday and Sunday with various attractions.

Riding in a place of honor for the parade and at other events through the weekend was grand marshal Mary Frances Cesco, a 106-year-old Los Alamos resident.

Ilysia Pierce, a relative of Cesco’s and a professional singer who serves as cantor at Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts and performs in concerts, musicals and theater, sang the national anthem at the start of the parade. Pierce also is related to long-time Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club volunteer Mary Caldera.

Cesco’s extended family members have been among the community’s many volunteers who make Old Days and other events happen in the Los Alamos Valley.

“It really makes a difference because that’s who we are — we are family,” said Laura Kath, who has served as parade announcer for 15 years.

“We are community. It’s not trite … It is true.”

A short time later, Olga Reed School students, many decked out in western clothes, marched hand in hand as Principal Joe Dana led them in a cheer, “Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco.” Their school spirit captured an award for the school.

A colorful float, spewing bubbles and music for its “Bump Box Rock” theme, carried children and adults — including pop star P!nk — all of whom danced enthusiastically while riding along the street. P!nk and her family own property in the area, and she recently was revealed as a winemaker.

The nonprofit Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club — made up men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s unique Western character and hospitality — organized Old Days with support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley.

The festivities got started with a Friday night chili cook-off won by chef Jesper Johansson from Plenty on Bell.

In voting by fans, the first place award went to Chef Pink (Crystal DeLongpre) from Root 246 in Solvang, with second place going to chef Brooke Stockwell of K’Syrah Catering & Events and third place to Michael Roth of Lo-Fi Wines.

On Saturday and Sunday, downtown Los Alamos hosted a Peddlers’ Mart and Artisan’s Faire featuring assorted vendors. Sunday also included the chicken poop bingo finale at Ferrini Park.

Later Sunday, the organizers, led by 2018 Old Days parade coordinator Mary Anne Christensen, announced the winners of several awards chosen by a panel of nonlocal residents.

The winning entries:

» Best Use of Theme “A Time to Remember”: 1955 International Lo-Boy Tractor decorated with flowers and driven by owner Maureen Albrecht of Rosemead (member of Topa Topa Flywheelers)

» Best Senior Equestrian: Santa Maria Elks Outriders & Historic Officers Wagon, driven by Matt DePhillips and pulled by Babe and Belle

» Best Junior Equestrian: Young Ladies of Los Caporales Charro Group

» Best Charro Equestrian: Charros el Arenal (based in Grover Beach)

» Best Military Entry: Central Coast Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 982

» Best Community Service Organization: Los Alamos Foundation/Summer in the Park

» Best Antique Vehicle: Lompoc Shrine Club antique truck

» Best Clown: Pismo the Clown & Friends

» Best Performance Group: Garcia Dance Studio of Lompoc (under the direction of Laura Garcia)

» Best Grammar School Entry (K-8): Olga Reed School students and faculty, “Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco” led by Principal Joe Dana

» Best High School Entry (Grades 9-12): Righetti High School FFA

» Best Restored Tractor: 1948 Farmall Cub tractor driven by owner Jill Alexander of Buellton, in memory of John Sumter

» Best “Contemporary” Tractor: 1948 Ford Model 8N tractor driven by owner Martin McGuire of Nipomo

» Best “Tractor to Remember”: 1948 Earthmaster C tractor driven by owner Karen Cobb of Santa Maria

Organizers announced the 73rd Annual Los Alamos Valley Old Days celebration will occur Sept. 27-29, 2019.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .