Green Building Council-Central Coast Accepting Applications for Green Awards

The Central California Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC-C4) has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2013 Green Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding green achievements along the California Central Coast as part of USGBC-C4’s ongoing efforts to encourage sustainable living. The awards highlight innovative design, construction, products, practices, businesses, schools, governments and educational programs in the community.

Categories include Green New Construction, Green Home, Green Landscape, Green Operations, Green Rehab/Renovation and Green Innovation.

“By honoring local leaders in sustainability we hope to raise awareness and encourage others to adopt similar programs and projects that provide immense benefits to our community” said Ashley Watkins, co-chair of the Green Awards.

Award entries must be received by Oct. 11. Applicants can apply online by clicking here. Winners are determined by a judging committee made up of local experts in sustainability and green building. Green Awards recipients will be honored at the USGBC-C4 annual gala on Friday, Dec. 6.

For more information, contact Watkins at [email protected] or call 805.568.3514.

The 2013 Green Awards sponsors include the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, Allen Associates, the SLO Tribune and Pacific Coast Business Times.

— Ashley Watkins is an outreach coordinator for emPowerSBC.