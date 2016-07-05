Green Building Thought Leader Ed Mazria to Return to Santa Barbara

Renowned architect Ed Mazria, whose lecture one decade ago prompted the City of Santa Barbara to adopt one of the most progressive energy codes in the nation, returns to give a free public lecture at The Marjorie Luke Theatre from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

Mazria’s lecture will recognize a decade of regional accomplishments in energy efficiency and outline a strategy to completely phase out carbon dioxide emissions from the building sector over a 15-year time span.

His framework, coined “Achieving Zero,” gives cities and governments a series of incremental steps to put in place to work toward carbon neutrality. These actions are projected to save property owners and building occupants energy and money, as well as create thousands of local clean energy and construction jobs.

Mazria’s 2006 presentation is regarded by many local architects and builders as a seminal lecture on energy use in the built environment. At that time, a sold-out crowd at The Marjorie Luke Theatre heard his “Architecture 2030 Challenge,” which highlighted that nearly half of global greenhouse gas emissions originate from the building sector.

Mazria pointed to the built environment as an area ripe with opportunity for cutting energy use and emissions and urged that through progressive building standards and codes, communities could cut these emissions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Ed’s first visit here energized our environmental, design and construction communities,” said Thompson Naylor Architecture’s Dennis Thompson. “More than just being amazed, we were inspired to take action.”

Soon after, Naylor and others from the building community joined with the Community Environmental Council to form the Architecture 2030 Coalition.

The group met monthly and with the help of city staff and officials got legislation in place that made Santa Barbara the first city in the nation to adopt the tenets of Mazria’s challenge into official policy.

The coalition’s work with the City of Santa Barbara led to the creation of one of the most progressive and stringent building codes in the nation at that time, including an energy code 15 percent stronger than California’s.

In acknowledgement of the great strides made in our region since Mazria’s last appearance, a number of local organizations have come together to bring him back. Partners in the event include Community Environmental Council, AIA Santa Barbara, South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, Hayward Lumber, Central Coast Green Building Council, Built Green Santa Barbara and Allen Construction.

Mazria’s upcoming talk at The Marjorie Luke Theatre is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the lecture begins at 7.

Registration and more information is available at www.cecsb.org/achieving-zero/.

— Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.