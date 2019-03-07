Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Certifies 13 New Green Businesses

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) will celebrate 13 new Santa Barbara County businesses that have achieved Green Business certification.

"Businesses thrive when they maximize the impact of every resource available to them. Reducing waste by implementing the practices embedded in the Green Business Program helps achieve that objective," said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce (a certified Green Business).

This is demonstrated by all the successful and innovative businesses the Green Business Program has worked with this year. The organizations most recently certified are:



AC4 Fitness (Santa Barbara), Atrium Ventures Unlimited (Santa Maria), city of Buellton Planning Department, city of Santa Barbara — Granada Parking Garage (city offices), Chumash Resort Hotel, Evans, Hardy & Young (Santa Barbara), Excelta Corp. (Buellton).

Fletcher-Cross & Associates (Santa Maria), Goleta Sanitary District, Impact Hub Chapala Center (Santa Barbara), iPhone Repair Santa Barbara, Summit Cafe (UCSB), Sweet Cheeks (Goleta).

Seth Streeter, founder of Mission Wealth (a certified Green Business) and Sustainable Future, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Green Business Program Luncheon celebrating these businesses on Wednesday, March 13, at the Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Streeter will share the work of Sustainablefuture.org and inspire luncheon attendees to make the connections to work together in cooperation and integration across organizations and programs.

“For the chamber, it is all about creating an environment in which we can show our business community the simple things that they can do every day to create a greener environment. Cost savings is an added bonus,” said Joyce Donaldson, president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce (a certified Green Business).

Kevin Sparkman, Excelta Corporation’s general manager, explains why it is important to be certified as a Green Business, even though Excelta has been a green-conscious company for many years:

“Making the investment in solar panels was a capstone project for our commitment to being green, and getting the certification was the natural next step for receiving recognition for years of hard work," he said. "It’s easy to say you are green, but having the certification allows us to show that we are a green company and are committed to environmental stewardship.”

Eleven businesses that have completed the re-certification process will also be honored at the luncheon. They have remained committed to implementing measures to foster sustainability, have taken new actions to become even more sustainable. They are:

City of Goleta, Santa Barbara County Public Works Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division, Santa Barbara County Water Agency, Hardy Diagnostics (Santa Maria), Moxie Cafe (Santa Maria), Mission Wealth (Santa Barbara), Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Wandering Dog Wine Bar (Solvang).

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide public/private partnership comprised of local governments, special districts, nonprofits, utility companies, waste haulers, and chambers of commerce.

The GBPSBC recognizes businesses that voluntarily take actions that go above and beyond complying with environmental regulations to serve as models of sustainability. For more on the GBPSBC and its 10th Annual Green Business Program Luncheon, visit www.greenbizsbc.org.

— Glenn Morris for Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.