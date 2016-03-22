Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County to Certify 15 New Green Businesses at Luncheon

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate 15 new Santa Barbara County businesses that have achieved the Green Business certification at luncheon event Wednesday, March 23, 2016, at 11:30 am at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

“The Green Business Program continues to work with so many amazing local companies,” said Frances Gilliland, program director. “As a region, we are lucky to have business people who understand that environmental sustainability and economic sustainability truly go hand in hand.”

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnositcs in Santa Maria, will give the keynote address. Hardy’s company will also receive the Energy Smart Award from Southern California Gas Company.

“The Chamber and the Energy Watch Partnership are thrilled to recognize this year’s class of newly certified green businesses,” said Glenn Morris, president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We are also thrilled with the number of businesses coming back this year to renew their certification. It’s clear that many businesses in our community recognize the value of incorporating practices that maximize every available resource as part of their ongoing operations.”

The organizations most recently certified are The Artistic Pony (Solvang), CMC Rescue, Inc. (Goleta), The Eagle Inn (Santa Barbara), City of Goleta, Lobero Theatre (Santa Barbara), Riverbench Santa Barbara Tasting Room, Mission Wealth (Santa Barbara), Moxie Cafe (Santa Maria), Ramada Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Sonos, Inc. (Santa Barbara), Sumida Gardens Apartments (Goleta), Wandering Dog Wine Bar (Solvang) and The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature (Solvang).

Businesses will also be honored for completing the re-certification process. These are businesses originally certified over three years ago that have remained committed to their sustainability goals and completed the recertification process.

The following businesses have remained committed to their sustainability goals and have implemented additional actions to become even more sustainable: County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, County of Santa Barbara Water Agency, Riverbench Santa Maria Tasting Room, Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Santa Barbara Art Frame Company, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians - Tribal Hall, The Towbes Group, Inc. Corporate Offices, Ty Warner Sea Center, UCSB Central Kitchen, UCSB Coral Tree Café, UCSB Courtyard Cafe and UCSB UCen Catering.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a county-wide public/private partnership comprising local governments, special districts, non-profits, utility companies, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.

The program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment.

Businesses address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and ridesharing with a checklist tailored to their industry type.

The program is voluntary and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of various mandatory and a minimum number of voluntary actions.

The program currently offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses may display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s website at www.greenbizsbc.org

For more information, visit www.greenbizsbc.org.

— Frances Gilliland represents the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.