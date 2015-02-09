Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:13 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Green Drinks Event to Honor UCSB for Environmental Leadership

By David Fortson for LoaTree | February 9, 2015 | 2:00 p.m.

Join LoaTree from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., for the first Santa Barbara Green Drinks event of 2015.

The night is dedicated to honor and celebrate UC Santa Barbara for its recent award as the Greenest Public University in the United States.

Steve Gaines, the dean of the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, and Mo Lovegreen, director of UCSB Campus Sustainability, will provide a brief overview of the different initiatives and organizations on the UCSB campus that led to this impressive ranking.

The award is based on data collected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Sierra Club and the Princeton Review. The recognition comes as UCSB’s Environmental Studies Department celebrates its 45th year anniversary and the Bren School celebrates its 20th year on campus.

In addition to a brief program, music will be provided by Brengrass, the official band of the Bren School. InterVals, the newest coed a cappella group at UCSB, will also grace the stage with their upbeat and new-age mixes. Drinks for $5 and appetizers will be served throughout the night.

While Green Drinks is a free event running from 6 to 8 p.m. The door will start charging $10 at 8 p.m. as HELO, a Santa Barbara based folk/rock trio, takes the stage. All proceeds raised will be donated to Sprout Up, a local nonprofit organization that provides environmental and sustainability education to elementary schools free of charge.

For more information, email Riley Hubbell at [email protected].

— David Fortson represents LoaTree.

 

