Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Green Flash Yacht Charters Sails into Santa Barbara with Luxury Catamaran Cruise Service

Local couple returns to community to offer private excursions on half-day, full-day or multiday schedules on 47-foot, three-bedroom vessel

Green Flash yacht owners Sherri and Arthur McNary are former locals who have returned to offer luxury charters in Central Coast waters. “No one with a catamaran is doing what we’re doing,” Arthur McNary says. “We’re hoping to get into the honeymoon market here.” Click to view larger
Green Flash yacht owners Sherri and Arthur McNary are former locals who have returned to offer luxury charters in Central Coast waters. “No one with a catamaran is doing what we’re doing,” Arthur McNary says. “We’re hoping to get into the honeymoon market here.” (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 22, 2015 | 7:35 p.m.

Sherri and Arthur McNary have returned to Santa Barbara Harbor, where the local couple met, had their first date and cultivated a love of sailing and the sea.

After more than 30 years of marriage and countless yacht sailing trips across parts of the world, the passion for each other and for Santa Barbara remains strong as ever.

That’s why the McNarys have launched Green Flash, a private luxury cruise service based in Santa Barbara offering half-day, full-day or multiday excursions aboard the couple’s catamaran.

Captain Arthur and Chef Sherri at your service.

The business is one the McNarys fell into nearly seven years ago, when they bought the 47-foot catamaran with two parallel hulls — yachts typically have just one hull — in South America and decided to stick around the Caribbean and Virgin Islands to provide overnight charter trips for tourists.

Arthur righted the ship, stocked with standup paddleboards, kayaks and fun water toys, and Sherri cooked up three meals a day, sticking to her California coastal-infused cuisine.

Last month, they came back to Santa Barbara, where the market seemed ripe for Green Flash and where their three grown children still live.

“No one with a catamaran is doing what we’re doing,” said Arthur McNary, a Ventura native and former restaurant group executive who’s been sailing and racing boats since he was 10. “We’re hoping to get into the honeymoon market here.”

The Green Flash offers enough space to accomodate four to five overnight guests, including this master bedroom suite. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
The Green Flash offers enough space to accomodate four to five overnight guests, including this master bedroom suite. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The laidback couple said 90 percent of the Caribbean cruises they logged were for young families, since the catamaran has three bedroom suites, including a master, in addition to indoor and outdoor dining and deck space for lounging.

They averaged more than 20 week-long excursions each year.

Green Flash customers can customize trips and meals and book through the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, which also offers charters on yachts of varying sizes for one-day or multiple-day ventures, along with other local operations.

A catamaran has a more stable motion, Arthur said, noting the Green Flash hopes to do more one-day or half-day adventures.

A four-hour cruise for two people would cost $1,800 for beverages and one of Sherri’s customizable “garden to galley” meals, with $100 for each additional person.

The catamaran could sail up and down the coast from Goleta to Carpinteria or further, anchoring off the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara or spending a couple of days near the Channel Islands.

Hotel concierges told the McNarys tourists are clamoring for the option.

“We’re kind of blazing a new trail,” Sherri told Noozhawk. “They want to get on the water. They want to see the American Riviera. This boat can go anywhere, we can do anything. I hope it really takes off.

“Now that we’re home, it’s sustainable.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 