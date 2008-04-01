Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Green Gardener: Hire One or Be One!

Program offers training in resource-efficient and pollution-prevention landscape maintenance.

By Alison Jordan | April 1, 2008 | 1:16 p.m.

If resource conservation is important to you, let your landscape show it! The Green Gardener Program trains local gardeners in resource-efficient and pollution-prevention landscape maintenance practices.

The Green Gardener class will be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m. starting April 9 and will continue for 10 weeks at the Schott Center, 310 W. Padre Street, Room 31. Class is taught bilingually in both English and Spanish. 

By hiring a Green Gardener, you’ll know you are hiring someone who has been trained and tested in resource-efficient landscape management practices. Perhaps more important, you will be working with someone who has spent time with peers and expert trainers examining these complex issues:

• Water efficiency

• Green waste reduction

• Fertilizer management

• Pesticide reduction

• Low-maintenance plant material selection

• Pollution prevention

Green Gardeners have at their fingertips the printed and personal resources needed to make environmentally responsible, economically sound decisions. If your gardener has not attended the Green Gardener Program, urge him or her to attend our next training session.

Click here for a list of current Green Gardeners or call 805.564.5460.

Sponsors of the Green Gardener Program are All Around Landscape Supply, Aqua-Flo Supply, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Ewing Irrigation, Goleta Water District, La Cumbre Mutual Water Co., Montecito Water District, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara City College Continuing Education Division, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control DistrictSanta Barbara County Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division and Water Agency and the city of Santa Barbara Water Conservation.

Alison Jordan is the city of Santa Barbara’s water conservation coordinator. Click here for more information.

