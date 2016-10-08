Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:30 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Green Party Presidential Nominee Jill Stein Brings Progressive Campaign to Santa Barbara

Hundreds gather at De la Guerra Plaze to cheer on alternative choice to Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigned in Santa Barbara on Saturday, holding a rally at De la Guerra Plaza with more than 200 supporters. “The biggest wasted vote is the one that is thrown away voting for the political parties that have thrown us under the bus,” she says. “The best use of our vote is an investment in the future and a real declaration of the power we have.” Click to view larger
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein campaigned in Santa Barbara on Saturday, holding a rally at De la Guerra Plaza with more than 200 supporters. “The biggest wasted vote is the one that is thrown away voting for the political parties that have thrown us under the bus,” she says. “The best use of our vote is an investment in the future and a real declaration of the power we have.” (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 8, 2016 | 4:17 p.m.

“For the first time in my life, I have someone I can stand behind as a presidential candidate,” Texas resident Diane Boyd, 69, said at a Santa Barbara rally for Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein.

With 31 days left until the Nov. 8 election, Stein brought her campaign to De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday morning, speaking in front of more than 200 supporters.

During the rally, she promoted “the push for peace, justice and democracy.”

“The biggest wasted vote is the one that is thrown away voting for the political parties that have thrown us under the bus,” Stein said. “The best use of our vote is an investment in the future and a real declaration of the power we have.”

Key issues in Stein’s platform are college debt and making public higher education free, she said.

The Harvard University graduate and physician said the 43 million people in student loan debt “have one place to put their vote.”

“Most people are struggling and they aren’t recovering,” Stein said. “There’s only one candidate who will cancel that student debt and who will bail out the students like we bailed out Wall Street — the crooks who crashed the economy.”

Referring to that 43 million people, Stein said the bloc “is enough to win a three-way presidential race and the numbers it takes to turn the election on its head.”

Stein also discussed the need for a “Green New Deal,” the idea to create millions of jobs by making the transition to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2030.

She said there’s a need to create 20 million livable wage jobs with clean renewable energy that will help restore ecosystems.

“In doing this, we not only revive the economy, we turn the tide on climate change,” she said.

Supporters take a group photo with Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein during a campaign stop in Santa Barbara on Saturday. Click to view larger
Supporters take a group photo with Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein during a campaign stop in Santa Barbara on Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Enthusiastic fans applauded in support after her statements.

Addressing her supporters at the rally, Stein advocated “health care as a human right, for everyone, through a health care-for-all system.”

Throughout her remarks, Stein referenced Republican candidate Donald Trump’s position on immigration.

“We don’t need your frigging wall, we just need to stop invading other countries,” she said. “We call for a welcoming path toward citizenship for the immigrants who have always been at the front of our economy and community.”

She also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We need to put an end to the abuse and should not let one more die in the arms of police,” Stein said.

Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will face off at 6 p.m. Pacific time Sunday in St. Louis for a 90-minute town hall at Washington University.

Stein said she will join a live debate response via her social media platforms to coincide with the second debate, which has been preceded by extraordinary chaos in the wake of a tape of Trump describing his pursuit of women in lurid and demeaning terms.

“The political establishment wants us to believe we are powerless and the problems are way too complicated to solve them,” Stein said.

“In fact, in this election, it’s not just about what kind of a world we want but, but whether we will have a world or not going forward.”

National polls put Stein at 2 percent, behind even Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson at 7 percent, according to a CNN/ORC poll of 1,501 adult Americans interviewed by telephone between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Stein was also the Green Party’s 2012 candidate for president.

Green Party Ventura County member Michael Cervantes joined the Santa Barbara rally in hopes of getting Stein to the White House.

“We are here to listen to a true progressive voice,” he said. “The people still seem to need to hear that. Much of what she is talking about is similar to what Bernie Sanders talked about.”

Joining Stein at the rally was rapper Kor Element, who said he started supporting her after Sanders lost the Democratic Party nomination to Clinton.

He’s been campaigning with Stein across Southern California and said he supports her progressive ideas.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 