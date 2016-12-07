Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Green Tips for Staying Warm, Comfy and Energy-Efficient

By Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast | December 7, 2016 | 9:20 a.m.

With all of the feasts, decorations, travel and gifts to be wrapped, no one wants to be surprised by a large utility bill this holiday season. But, you don’t have to be a Scrooge to save at this time of year. The county-operated emPower home energy efficiency program offers tips to help trim energy bills while keeping the cold outside.
 
1. Make your home a winter wonderland with LED lights

According to Energy.gov, LED decorative lights last longer and consume 70 percent less energy than conventional incandescent light strands. Less energy means less money to spread holiday cheer. Plus, LED lights are less likely to burn out or break due to their internal mechanics, saving the hassle of trying to figure out why a light string won’t work.

2. Snuggle up and scale back the thermostat

Cut 10 percent from your annual energy bill by installing a programmable thermostat and scheduling it to turn the temperature down 10-15 degrees while you’re sleeping or out of the house. When you're home, snuggle up with a loved one to keep warm rather than turning up the heat.

3. Invest in insulating drapes to keep warm

Installing tight-fitting insulating drapes and shades and keeping them drawn at night can reduce heat loss by 10 percent during the cooler nighttime temperatures. Be sure to open the draperies during the day to warm up with natural sunlight.

4. Spruce up the furnace

Before turning on your furnace to combat the cold, be sure to clean or change your furnace filters to keep your system operating as efficiently as possible. A dirty furnace can constrain air flow and cost you more money.

5. Recycle your Christmas tree

Christmas trees can be repurposed as mulch. Recycle your Christmas tree to reduce landfill waste. A web search can help you locate a nearby recycling center.

To take the home energy savings further, schedule a free home consultation with an emPower energy coach to look at problem spots and determine what home improvement projects would work best. Incentives and financing are offered by emPower to make projects more affordable.

To schedule an appointment, call 568-3566 or go online to www.empowersbc.org.

— Angel Pacheco for emPower Central Coast.                                                            

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 