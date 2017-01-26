Greenberg to Assist MediCal Users with Access to Health Care

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has named Hannah Greenberg as health services coordinator for its Health Access and Care Coordination (HACC) Project.

The project is a year-long, multi-agency collaborative, designed to improve access to primary care and behavioral health services for newly eligible MediCal recipients residing in affordable housing.

Greenberg received a masters degree in healthcare administration from the University of California San Francisco, and previously worked to coordinate the health needs of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Santa Barbara community.

She will be responsible for organizing, leading and coordinating the HACC program collaborators and services for Housing Authority residents, including health and behavioral health education and wellness.

The collaboration involves New Beginnings Counseling Center, PathPoint, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Doctors Without Walls, Doctors Assisting Seniors at Home, and Vertical Change.

It is funded through a grant from CenCal Health as part of the Access Coordination and Expansion Initiative, aimed at expanding access to health care through the coordination of primary and behavioral health services, for individuals who are newly covered under the Affordable Care Act.

— Jeff Davis for Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara.