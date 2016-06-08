Greg Maier-John Kessenich, Lindsey Ruddins-Shauna Klein Earn “AA” Beach Ratings

Beach Volleyball

Santa Barbara’s Greg Maier teamed with John Kessenich of Ann Arbor, Mich., and won the California Beach Volleyball Association Santa Barbara Men’s “A” Tournament at East Beach recently.

Maier-Kessenich defeated the local duo of Alex McGeever and Morgan Youngs in the final. The winners earned their “AA” ratings on the beach.

In the Women’s “A” Tournament held on the same day, Lindsey Ruddins of Laguna Niguel and Shauna Klein of Isla Vista took first place and won their “AA” ranking. They defeated the Santa Barbara team of Kira Grebel and Jenna Suttmeier.

The next CBVA doubles competition in Santa Barbara is the Bud Light Santa Barbara Open for men and women on July 2-3 in front of the Cabrillo Bath House. The tournaments draw the top local talent and several college and professional players.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.