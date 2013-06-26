Gregg Hart to Kick Off Campaign for Santa Barbara Council
By Brian Robinson for the Gregg Hart campaign | June 26, 2013 | 1:52 p.m.
Gregg Hart, a former two-term Santa Barbara city councilman, former planning commissioner and California Coastal Commission member, will hold an official campaign kick-off event in his run for the Santa Barbara City Council from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Casa Blanca Restaurant, 330 State St.
This is a complimentary event, open to the public, for those who wish to show their support or learn more about the candidate.
Food and drink will be provided.
For more information, call Brian Robinson at 805.560.7397.
— Brian Robinson represents the Gregg Hart campaign.
