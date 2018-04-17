Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Gregson Throws Two-Hitter For SBCC, Stymying Santa Monica

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | April 17, 2018 | 6:45 p.m.

Isabella Gregson tossed a two-hitter and allowed just five baserunners on Tuesday as SBCC downed Santa Monica 5-2 in a WSC North softball game at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros have won three of their last four to improve to 14-16 overall and 6-6 in conference. The Corsairs are 7-20 and 1-9.

Gregson, a sophomore from Bishop Diego High, didn’t allow an earned run and struck out a career-high seven.

“Bella threw a great game,” said SBCC coach Justine Bosio. “She did her part. It would have been nice to have a little more run support.”

The Vaqueros were playing their second game in two days. They beat Cuesta 3-2 on Monday in San Luis Obispo.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second, SBCC scored two in the second and two in the third to take a 4-1 lead. They drew five walks in the second and two more in the third. They scored in the second on a sacrifice fly by Anmai Brook and a bases-loaded walk by Emily Bland.

The Vaqueros loaded the bases in the third on a single, two walks and a fielder’s choice. Designated player Kaelyn Whitten, who was playing her third game of the year, drilled a two-run single up the middle to score Janet Salas and Gregson.

"We need to do a better job of jumping on teams that give us opportunities,” said SBCC coach Justine Bosio. “Kind of like the way other teams do it to us. We need to find the drive to do that.

“We need to be able to make the adjustments at the plate at the key moments.”

The Corsairs got another unearned run on an infield error in the fifth. The Vaqueros extended the lead to 5-2 in the sixth when Sloane Greeley and Brandi Almaraz (2-4) singled to center and Salas chopped a double over the third baseman’s head.

The Vaqueros had 18 baserunners and left 10 on base.

“A win is a win and this helps us in conference because it puts us ahead of Cuesta (in fourth place),” Bosio noted. “This is a big week for us (with five games in six days) but the way we’re going to throw our pitchers, we’ll be just fine.”

The Vaqueros will play at Santa Monica on Friday, then host Fullerton in a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 & 3 p.m.

