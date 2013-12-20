Gregorio ‘Maestro’ Torres of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Posted on December 20, 2013 | 8:22 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gregorio "Maestro" Torres, 80, of Santa Barbara died Dec. 18, 2013.

He was born March 12, 1933.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the downtown chapel of Welch-Ryce- Haider, with the Rosary/vigil at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.