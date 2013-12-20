Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:48 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on December 20, 2013 | 8:22 a.m.

Gregorio ‘Maestro’ Torres of Santa Barbara, 1933-2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

 

Gregorio Torres
Gregorio "Maestro" Torres

Gregorio "Maestro" Torres, 80, of Santa Barbara died Dec. 18, 2013.

He was born March 12, 1933.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the downtown chapel of Welch-Ryce- Haider, with the Rosary/vigil at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Click here to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 