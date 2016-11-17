Gregorio S. Porticos, of Santa Maria, 1947-2016

Posted on November 17, 2016 | 6:55 p.m.

Gregorio "Greg" Porticos of Santa Maria, California, passed away peacefully at VA Medical Center Greater Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, surrounded by his loving family. He left us on Veteran's Day as he lived, patriotic and strong to the last.

Greg is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mila S. Porticos, two daughters and their spouses; Michelle Marie and Reggie Salinas of Canoga Park, CA, and Gladys Mary and Roland "Arjay" Jabonillo of West Hills, CA.

He was blessed with two granddaughters; Michila Rose and Melinda Rose Salinas. Greg had one sister, Maria S. Porticos of Oceano, CA, and four nephews: Richard and Karin Porticos, daughters Nicole and Kaitlyn Porticos of Palo Alto, CA, Leo Porticos, Pedro Porticos Jr., and Michael Porticos.

He was preceded in death by his parents Candido and Bernarda Sausa.

Greg was born on Nov. 27, 1947, in Tubigon, Bohol, Philippines. Raised in Oceano, California, he graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1968. Immediately after graduation, he was drafted to the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

Greg married Mila in 1979 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church and have remained Santa Maria residents for 59 years. In 2007, Greg retired from the US.. Army and Air National Guard completing 21 years of service and tours in Qatar, Italy and Germany.

In 2014, Greg retired after 36 years as a logistics controller at Lockheed Martin, Vandenberg Air Force Base. As a retiree, he traveled on pilgrimage tours to Ireland and Mexico.

He enjoyed watching sports as he was a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Oakland Raiders fan; playing pool and black jack; and listening to the good oldies music, especially The Beatles.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, with a Vigil and Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by a eulogy at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, a funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 414 E. Church St., Santa Maria. Following mass will be a military burial ceremony at Santa Maria Cemetery South Lawn (south of Battles Road)

