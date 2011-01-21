Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gregory Gandrud Re-Elected Chairman of Santa Barbara County Republican Party

Other officers are Kristine Mollenkopf, Jon Mundt, Robert Jeffers and Ron Hurd

By Santa Barbara County Republican Party | January 21, 2011 | 7:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Republican Party has re-elected former Carpinteria city councilman Gregory Gandrud as party chairman for a two-year term.

Other officers selected to lead the group from 2011 to 2012 are attorney Kristine Mollenkopf of Santa Maria as first vice chairwoman, Jon Mundt of Lompoc as second vice chairman, Robert Jeffers of Lompoc as secretary and Ron Hurd of Carpinteria as treasurer.

“We are looking forward to the next election cycle with enthusiasm,” Gandrud said. “We have hired Lindsay Stetson as executive director. In addition, the Lincoln Club of Santa Barbara has gone inactive and is consolidating with the Central Committee to streamline and maximize our efforts.”

In addition to the celebration on Feb. 6 of former President Ronald Reagan’s 100th birthday, under Stetson’s direction, the group is planning a traditional Flag Day fundraiser.

The Central Committee will continue to meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton. All Republicans are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer for various committees, including fundraising, communication, voter registration and precinct organization.

 
