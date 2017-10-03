Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Gregory Madajian Earns Eagle Scout Rank

By David Madajian | October 3, 2017 | 12:51 p.m.
Gregory Madajian Click to view larger
Gregory Madajian

Gregory Madajian, 16, of Santa Barbara, has earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts — the Eagle Scout Award. He was recognized in a ceremony held Sunday at First Baptist Church in Santa Barbara on Oct. 1.

A member of Elks Lodge Troop No. 4, Madajian is one of about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to earn his Eagle award.

Madajian has 30 merit badges and chose to design and build raised planter beds for a community garden on the First Baptist Church grounds.

Madajian is home-schooled and attends First Baptist, where he helps teach Sunday school. He is the son of Viviane and David Madajian.

People in Goleta might remember Gregory for selling popcorn. He set the all-time Troop 4 record by selling more than $7,200 in Boy Scout popcorn. He said he wants to someday have a career in sales.

In addition to character development, citizenship and fitness, Boy Scouts exposes boys to leadership training and various careers and hobbies.

Troop 4 has a long history in Goleta. There have been 58 Eagle Scouts from 1942-2017 in the troop. Madajian's two older brothers, Alex and Jonathan, both Eagle Scouts, participated in the ceremony as did most of the 38 Troop 4 Scouts. Tyler Gates played "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the bugle.

There were more than 80 family and friends present at the ceremony including three former Troop 4 scoutmasters and five former Troop 4 Senior Patrol leaders.

— David Madajian.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 