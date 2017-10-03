Gregory Madajian Earns Eagle Scout Rank

Gregory Madajian, 16, of Santa Barbara, has earned the highest advancement award the Boy Scouts of America offers to Scouts — the Eagle Scout Award. He was recognized in a ceremony held Sunday at First Baptist Church in Santa Barbara on Oct. 1.

A member of Elks Lodge Troop No. 4, Madajian is one of about 4 percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to earn his Eagle award.

Madajian has 30 merit badges and chose to design and build raised planter beds for a community garden on the First Baptist Church grounds.

Madajian is home-schooled and attends First Baptist, where he helps teach Sunday school. He is the son of Viviane and David Madajian.

People in Goleta might remember Gregory for selling popcorn. He set the all-time Troop 4 record by selling more than $7,200 in Boy Scout popcorn. He said he wants to someday have a career in sales.

In addition to character development, citizenship and fitness, Boy Scouts exposes boys to leadership training and various careers and hobbies.

Troop 4 has a long history in Goleta. There have been 58 Eagle Scouts from 1942-2017 in the troop. Madajian's two older brothers, Alex and Jonathan, both Eagle Scouts, participated in the ceremony as did most of the 38 Troop 4 Scouts. Tyler Gates played "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the bugle.

There were more than 80 family and friends present at the ceremony including three former Troop 4 scoutmasters and five former Troop 4 Senior Patrol leaders.

— David Madajian.