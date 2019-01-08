Posted on January 8, 2019 | 1:03 p.m.

Gregory W. Felton, 68, of Lompoc, died Jan. 2, 2019.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at First United Methodist Church with viewing from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.