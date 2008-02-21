Greka Leak Reported Near Santa Maria

A county hazardous materials specialist responded to an oil and gas leak at a Greka Energy Corp. lease east of Santa Maria on Wednesday.
According to a Greka employee, a one-inch pressurized gas line ruptured, and Greka crews were trying to find the right valve to shut down the leaky pipe. Testing by the Hazmat officer revealed explosive levels of methane near the leak, as well as low levels of hydrogen sulfide. County firefighters were summoned to the site at 5200 Dominion Road and Greka employees were evacuated.
The total amount of oil spilled Wednesday was one to two barrels, officials said. Greka has built a berm to keep the leak from spilling into a nearby creek, and the county’s Petroleum Division, the Air Pollution Control District and the Environmental Protection Agency are investigating.