Greka-Related Incidents The County Has Responded To In January

By Noozhawk staff | January 30, 2008 | 4:58 p.m.

(Information from County of Santa Barbara officials)

 

 

1/15/2008       —Bradley 3 Island Lease —    3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria — A gas compressor failed, spraying oil onto the surrounding soil. Investigation and clean-up are pending

1/22/2008       —Bradley 3 Island Lease —    3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria —  Greka discovered 1 barrel of crude oil and produced water mixture on the ground at the well site #1. Source and specific cause undetermined

1/23/2008—        Bradley 3 Island Lease —    3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria —  Sand Pit overflowed; 1 barrel crude oil due to rain flowing from farmer’s fields. Vacuum trucks on-scene removing oil/water mixture

1/24/2008       —Bradley 3 Island Lease   —  3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria —  Tank Battery cellar filled up with crude oil and water; due to the rain, it overflowed and Greka released it into the nearby creek Facility shut down by Fire

1/24/2008       —UCAL Lease— 6725 Dominion Road, Santa Maria   —  KD spill in parking lot from 1 of 3 overflowing tanks that have no secondary containment; OMNI ponds overflowing with oil/water; injection pumps submerged under water skim ponds overflowing, as pumps couldn’t keep up with the supply Facility shut in by Petroleum

1/24/2008       —Bell Tank Battery Lease — 3851 Palmer Road, Santa Maria   —    Vacuum truck removing oil from intentionally breached secondary containment to allow stormwater/oily water to flow out and subsequently into Palmer Creek; The drain in the berm surrounding the injection ponds was open, allowing storm water with a slight sheen to flow into the creek; Facility shut down by Fire

1/24/2008       —Fullerton Lease —    6749 Cat Canyon, Santa Maria   —    Berm below tank battery has washed away; safety concern only (no documented release); well cellar full of water/oil - expect spill if more rain comes

1/24/2008       —Davis/Chamberlin Lease—5017 Zaca Station Road, Los Olivos —  EPA notifies Fire that some oil released into creek; booms in creek are ineffective due to flow of rainwater in creek; EPA consultant placed booms at Hwy 101 sheen on water/odor of crude oil noted in area below ponds

1/25/2008         —UCAL Lease — 6725 Dominion Road, Santa Maria — Release from KD Aboveground tanks, leading from parking lot to Greka office

1/25/2008       —UCAL Lease — 6725 Dominion Road, Santa Maria —OMNI ponds overflowing, with oil/water

1/25/2008       —UCAL Lease —6725 Dominion Road, Santa Maria —Greka Skim Ponds overflowing, with oil/water

1/25/2008       —Davis Tank Battery     —  5017 Zaca Station Road, Los Olivos—3 barrels of Crude oil spill from upper tank battery area, from a transfer pump. Crews handled spill with sand bags within the secondary containment

1/25/2008—        Davis Tank Battery     —  5017 Zaca Station Road, Los Olivos   —  Overflow pipe of heater treater w/in upper tank battery

1/25/2008—        Fullerton Tank Battery   —    6749 Cat Canyon Road, Santa Maria —A spill bucket below the tank battery had been kicked over below the stairs

1/25/2008       —Battles Tank Battery   —      1348 Battles Road, Santa Maria   —    Small spill on gravel pad for the northernmost crude oil tank

1/26/2008       —Security Lease   —    6527 Dominion Road, Santa Maria — During EPA inspection, in a supposedly out of service crude oil tank, leaks of crude oil/water, were leaking out through cracks in the secondary containment. EPA concerned that the KD tanks’ earthen berm would leak w/rain

1/27/2008       —Bradley 3 Island Lease   —    3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria— Due to storm, a power pole went down, spilling transformer oil. Personnel evacuated due to arcing power lines/loss of power. Unknown if PCB’s in oil; all oil from transformer lost presumed to have gone into the creek during the rains

1/28/2008       —Bradley 3 Island Lease   —    3851 Telephone Road, Santa Maria — F&G on-scene documenting open piping draining into creek from berm; Fire calculates ~1 gallon/minute of oil/water flowing out of bermed area into creek; directive written to stop leak

1/28/2008       —Security Lease   —    6527 Dominion Road, Santa Maria—  Sump overflowing at piping rack area, KD leaking down road and ravine into creek

1/29/2008        —Bell Tank Battery Lease — 6780 Palmer Road, Santa Maria     —  Crude oil and contaminated water leaked from a damaged pipeline. The release flowed into a seasonal creak. Vacuum trucks dispatched to clean-up. Initial estimate is 200 bbls.

