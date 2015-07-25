Drive Under Way to Get Greyhound Bus Station a New Home in Santa Maria

Advice

8-year-old girl asks City Council to find new site after burglar linked to bus broke into her family's house near the current station

Two years after a recently released state prison inmate broke into her house near the Greyhound bus station in Santa Maria, Mahliah Gomez is still too scared to sleep in her own bed.

Last week, the 8-year-old and her grandfather asked the Santa Maria City Council to find a new home for the bus station in northwest Santa Maria. They heard that relocation plans already are in the works.

Armed with a stepstool for his granddaughter to reach the microphone, David Gomez also carried a window screen with the cut marks made by the home invader two years ago.

“I’m here complaining about the Greyhound station,” Mahliah said.

“I want it to be moved to a better location, like in a commercial area, because my house was broken into while I was asleep and was woken up by my mom screaming. Someone was in our house. I was very scared. I’m so scared I can’t sleep in my own room.”

The bus station, at 755 W. Cypress St. near South Depot Street, is near industrial property but also close to several residential neighborhoods between West Cook and West Main streets.

After the 2013 break-in at their home, the Gomez family learned the suspect had recently been released from state prison and had arrived in Santa Maria by Greyhound bus. The home invader also broke into two other houses during his spree, before he was captured and sent back to prison.

For Mahliah, lingering fear from the incident, which happened when she was 6, means she stretches out on the foot of her parents’ bed to sleep, adding a blanket to make sure “he” can’t see her, her family said.

“Can we please have this station moved?” Mahliah asked the council.

“Mahliah, I think that was a great idea and we will certainly work on that,” Mayor Alice Patino replied.

The bus station was moved to the Cypress Street site after vacating another building near the intersection of North Broadway and West Fesler Street.

The modular building housing Greyhound was supposed to be a temporary location — starting approximately 14 years ago. The council approved the move in early 2001.

City Manager Rick Haydon told the council that city staff has been talking with Greyhound about another relocation.

He noted that the Cypress site was considered a makeshift arrangement at the eleventh hour after Greyhound announced plans to leave Santa Maria. City employees came up with a possible temporary home to keep the bus company in Santa Maria.

“However, it’s not a long-term fix so we are taking a look at the possible relocation of them to possibility the Transit Center,” Haydon said. “We’re in discussions with them.”

The Santa Maria Transit Center opened in 2011 on Boone Street near Miller Street.

The relocation has been a joint effort between Greyhound and the city, but is in the preliminary stages, Greyhound spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said Thursday.

“We’re excited about moving into the Transit Center as it will provide seamless connectivity with multiple modes of transportation under one roof, which will be a benefit to our customers,” she added.

The transit center is within walking distance of Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria Court Complex, Santa Maria Town Center and more.

Putting Greyhound in the Transit Center also would provide an easy transition for passengers’ access to all the local public transit systems, added Mark van de Kamp, a city spokesman.

“You can actually go anywhere in the country from the Transit Center, and having Greyhound would help,” he said Thursday.

Relocation will take some time since the move has to be approved by the City Council, Greyhound and the Federal Transit Administration.

