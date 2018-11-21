Grim Task of Locating Wildfire Victims Falls to Search and Rescue Team

It’s hard to imagine a more challenging assignment than sifting through the ashes of a massive wildfire in search of human remains.

Yet that’s the grim task that fell to Mark Hall and his fellow members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team last week at the deadly and devastating Camp Fire in Northern California.

The blaze, which broke out the morning of Nov. 8 in Butte County and has claimed at least 81 lives — and likely many more, as hundreds of people remain missing — continues to burn. It had blackened 153,336 acres and was 85 percent contained as of Wednesday night.

Hall and nine other members of the local Search and Rescue Team — plus two sheriff’s deputies — traveled to Butte County early last week to join an army of some 500 searchers scouring the community that was virtually obliterated by the fierce and fast-moving conflagration.

The toll of the Camp Fire is almost unimaginable. Gone are some 13,500 homes; more than 500 commercial structures, and 4,400 other buildings. Almost all of the rural community’s infrastructure, including the town of Paradise, is in ruins.

“What we saw there was the worst thing we’d ever seen,” Hall told Noozhawk. “This wiped out a whole town. It was literally like someone had dropped a nuclear bomb and destroyed a whole community.”

Hall, 60, is no stranger to scenes of devastation. A four-year member of the entirely volunteer Search and Rescue squad, he has worked several major incidents locally, including the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows.

“Those pale in comparison to the scope and magnitude of what we saw up there,” he noted.

Nelson Trichler, the Search and Rescue Team’s incident commander, echoed Hall’s assessment.

“I have been involved in many disasters throughout my life, and thought the debris flow in Montecito was the worst thing that I would ever see,” Tricolor said. “But the magnitude and scope of this disaster is something you could never imagine.

“This is really hard, but we are fortunate that we have the training, knowledge and experience from other disasters we have responded to in order to help bring closure to the families.”

The team arrived at the Camp Fire last Tuesday, and spent the first day doing primary searches in and around areas that were still burning, Hall said.

From then on, the schedule was grueling — breakfast at 6 a.m., morning briefing, then out in the field until dark.

Clad in white hazmat suits, respirators, helmets and gloves, they used rakes and shovels to probe through what little was left of burned homes, vehicles and rubble.

At day’s end, they returned to the gymnasium they shared for sleeping quarters, “with 500 of our closest friends,” went through decontamination, ate dinner, then headed to bed.

Rinse and repeat: It was an exhausting daily routine that played out for nearly a week.

The burn area of the fire is enormous — some 240 square miles — but most of the Santa Barbara team’s work was done in the town of Paradise itself.

Typically, they were sent to specific locations — “a residence with a report of someone missing or the last known spot where they were seen,” Hall said.

“We’d systematically go through each area with rakes and shovels, and really sift through the ash and debris to see if there were any potential remains,” Hall said. “In many cases, we’d have a dog team run through the property to see if they got a scent. If they did, they’d send a second team to confirm.”

Paradise, a community of some 27,000 people, had a large senior population, and many did not have the ability to escape the fast-moving blaze, Hall said.

Searchers were advised that many of the victims were likely to have spent their last moments in bed, in a bathroom or shower, or on a couch, so those areas were targeted in the searches, Hall said.

The blaze was first reported around 6:30 a.m. and was burning structures about an hour later, according to authorities.

During their stint on the front lines of the search, Hall and his team members, with the aid of cadaver dogs, found the remains of two fire victims.

He acknowledged the difficult and somber nature of the work, but noted that he and the others were buoyed by a sense of purpose.

“I think it’s always tough to kind of fathom what they went through,” he said of the victims. “The consolation is that we’re able to provide closure to the families of the people who are missing. We’re able to provide a definitive answer for the loved ones.

“We kind of push the gruesomeness of it all to the back of our minds.”

When he’s not in search-and rescue mode, Hall works in real estate finance for Wells Fargo Bank. His wife, Jill, is also a member of the team.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team is made up entirely of unpaid volunteers. The 50-member squad is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and assists on a variety of incidents, including backcountry rescues, vehicle accidents, evacuations, downed aircraft, swift-water rescues and more.

It operates under the auspices of the county Sheriff’s Department, and responds to 200 to 250 calls a year.

The team holds periodic recruitment meetings for prospective members and also accepts donations to support its mission.

Click here for more information about the Search and Rescue Team.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.