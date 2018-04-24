Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Griplock Systems Finds New Headquarters in Carpinteria

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | June 19, 2013 | 6:34 p.m.

Griplock Systems, a global leader in cable suspension products, has leased 11,259 square feet of space at 1132 Mark Ave. in Carpinteria for its new headquarters.

The company has been based in Carpinteria since 2002, and manufactures customizable systems used to suspend lighting, art, displays and rigging, among countless other applications.

Enjoying a prolonged period of growth in new products and markets, Griplock had outgrown its existing facilities and was looking to expand.

“Griplock has been growing steadily and has had pressing requirements to add capacity for office space, warehouse storage and assembly space,” CEO Martha Groszewski said.

While finding a space that suited the square footage requirements was a crucial factor, staying in Carpinteria was just as important. As Groszewski explained, “Carpinteria is really an ideal location for us because it is a geographic midpoint for our employees, who come from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard and Ojai — as well as Carpinteria.”

An additional goal was to find a location that could house all of the company’s local operations under one roof.

Carpinteria is a relatively small market for commercial real estate, and finding an available space to fit these criteria proved difficult. Dan Moll of Hayes Commercial Group represented Griplock and helped it navigate the process.

“Dan Moll was fabulous to work with,” Groszewski said. “He knows all of the properties and owners in this area and did a great job guiding us through the negotiations to reach a reasonable deal that we were ultimately happy with.”

The new headquarters at 1132 Mark Ave. fits the bill for location and size while providing the right blend of office and warehouse space, which allowed Griplock to consolidate its local operations into one facility.

“Griplock is a great South Coast company,” Moll said, “and I was happy to help them secure a new location for their expanding business.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

