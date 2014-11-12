Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:32 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Grotenhuis Estate Gift Will Fund 12 Scholarships Each Year at Westmont

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 12, 2014 | 3:03 p.m.

David and Anna Grotenhuis have planned a gift from their estate to Westmont College that will endow approximately 12 full-tuition scholarships focused on attracting culturally and ethnically diverse students and rewarding those with extraordinary musical accomplishment.

“David and Anna’s gift will make a huge impact on our diversity initiative and our music programs,” President Gayle Beebe said. “We’re blessed by their continued involvement in the college. This fund will help us reach our goal of enrolling diverse, talented students from around the nation and the world regardless of their ability to pay. As our acclaimed music program continues to flourish, these scholarships will ensure that many gifted musicians are able to attend Westmont.”

David Grotenhuis graduated from Westmont in 1963 with a degree in economics and business. In 1972, he founded a respected California real estate investment firm, Santa Barbara Capital, with his college roommate, Wayne Siemens.

Anna Grotenhuis has been actively involved in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community for many years and currently serves on the Westmont Foundation Board.

The Grotenhuiss are both also committed to Cottage Hospital and the Grotenhuis Multi Specialty Pediatric Clinic.

Based on Westmont’s 2014-15 tuition, the 12 full scholarships would provide nearly $500,000 in annual student aid.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

