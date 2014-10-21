New Residence for Low-Income Seniors Breaks Ground in Santa Barbara

Low-income Santa Barbara seniors will soon have an additional housing option.

After several years in the architectural planning and permitting process, Community Achievement Enterprise, headed up by its president, Pastor Wallace Shepherd Jr., broke ground this month on a new seniors-only apartment complex on East Mason Street in Santa Barbara.

CAE, a local nonprofit and subsidiary of Second Baptist Church, will be the managing agent for the new development.

The new building, referenced as H. B. Thomas Manor, was approved by the City of Santa Barbara as a project-based voucher, Section 8 development.

The six one-bedroom apartment units will each have a private terrace and will feature energy star-rated appliances. Their location — close to downtown and other public services — will make travel easier, enabling residents to be less dependent on the use of private automobiles.

“The new residence will contribute toward decreasing the local housing crisis, and hopefully will act as a model for other organizations, businesses and places of faith that have underutilized space," Shepherd said. "It will be constructed on Second Baptist Church property, which has served the Santa Barbara community for over 100 years. Residents need not be members or attendees of the church.”

CAE anticipates project completion prior to summer 2015.

For more information, contact Shepherd at 805.636.8133.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Community Achievement Enterprise.