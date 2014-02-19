Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:46 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Group Appeals Permit Approval for New Immigration Facility in Santa Maria

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 19, 2014 | 8:17 p.m.

A group has appealed approval of a permit to build a new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility inside Santa Maria's city limits, leaving the Santa Maria City Council with final say.

The League of United Latin American Citizens on Wednesday filed an appeal of the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s Feb. 5 decision to green-light a proposed development near the intersection of Depot Street and McCoy Lane that includes two single-story medical buildings and an ICE facility — to be relocated from its current site within the Lompoc Federal Penitentiary.

More than 2,000 people showed up to protest at that meeting, which was specially relocated to the Santa Maria Fairpark because of the large crowd.

The council will hold a special meeting to hear the appeal and hand down a decision on March 12 at the fairpark, according to Larry Appel, Santa Maria’s director of development.

Planning commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of issuing the permit, with commissioner Robert Dickerson dissenting and chairman Adrian Andrade abstaining.

The appellant faces an uphill battle, since the council already has twice given the go-ahead to the project by approving general-plan and zoning changes.

In the latest vote last month, council members voted 4-1 to propel the project forward, with Councilwoman Terri Zuniga dissenting.

Hundreds of Santa Maria residents have spoken during public comment to air concerns that the federal agency, which handles deportation cases, would sweep the town for those living illegally in the country.

The appeal takes issue with the ICE facility’s planning barbed-wire fence and potential negative impacts to public safety and on the surrounding areas.

ICE representatives have said the facility’s real purpose would be administrative, working with local prisons and jails to pick up undocumented inmates set for release and then determining their deportation status.

The facility would include a 12,700-square-foot, one-story ICE building at 740 W. Century St. and accompanying fencing, landscaping and a 50-stall parking lot. Two to three specially built rooms would hold a maximum of 12 to 15 people.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 