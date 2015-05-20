Group to Deliver Gun Industry Divestment Petition at UC Board of Regents Meeting

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the Campaign to Unload in partnership with Generation Progress will deliver a gun industry divestment petition to the University of California Board of Regents during the public comment section of their regular meeting.

The petition was written after the 2014 mass shooting in Isla Vista when Campaign to Unload and the UC Santa Barbara community came together to call for transparency of the University of California system’s $88 billion endowment and a ban on all future investments in the gun industry. So far 45,000 signatures have been collected.

Bob Weiss, father of Isla Vista shooting victim, Veronika Weiss, Bay Area gun violence prevention activists and UCSB students, alumni, and staff will also join the petition delivery. With the one-year anniversary of the Isla Vista tragedy approaching and a second shooting at Isla Vista occurring earlier this month, the participants are eager to have their voices heard by the University’s Board of Regents.

In the lead up to the petition delivery, students from across the university have passed gun industry divestment campus resolutions and requested investment information from the UCSB’s Office of the President, but the University of California Board of Regents has yet to take action on divestment.

The distribution of the petition is particularly timely as the group is encouraged by Friday’s news that Cerberus Capital Management announced that investors will be allowed to divest from gun conglomerate Freedom Group — proof that successful divestment initiatives can be implemented.